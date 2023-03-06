Detroit Lakes VFW Auxiliary hosts fundraiser for Honor Flight

DETROIT LAKES — The Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxiliary served up flapjacks on Sunday, March 5 to raise funds for the Honor Flight program.

Cheryl Hedlund, the junior vice president of the auxiliary group, said the cooks showed up at 6:30 a.m. to ensure the griddles were hot and the batter was thick and ready for visitors.

As people walked through the doors of the Detroit Lakes veterans establishment, the auxiliary members explained that fundraiser ideas are brought to the monthly meetings for the group to review and consider.

Auxiliary member Linda McCaslin said they were quickly on board to host a flapjack fundraiser to support the Honor Flight program.

The Honor Flight program sends area veterans to Washington D.C. where they tour national monuments, enjoy a meal and more. It was noted that a few local veterans have applied to go on an Honor Flight. Applications can be found at www.honorflight.org but this year’s guest list has not been released yet. The guest list is created by the Honor Flight organization.

Area residents attended a pancake fundraiser at the Detroit Lakes VFW on Sunday, March 5, 2023, to help send veterans to Washington D.C. as part of the Honor Flight tour. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Peggy Osterman volunteered to help the auxiliary members serve the pancake breakfast. She explained that she belongs to other veteran-related clubs, but was glad to lend a hand when she heard one was needed for the Detroit Lakes Auxiliary.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” the Detroit Lakes resident said.

Cheryl Hedlund, the junior vice president of the auxiliary group, joined in the 1970s and invited anyone who is eligible to attend a monthly meeting.

Connie Coalwell, the organization’s secretary, explained eligible members include people who have (or had) a spouse, sibling, parent or grandparent that served in a war overseas.

She said joining an auxiliary group is a form of honoring the veteran in their family, as they will participate in community service projects and fundraisers that support Veterans Affairs hospitals and more.

“We meet once a month,” Coalwell said. “Stop by (the Detroit Lakes VFW) as a guest for a meeting. They are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. We get the business done and then socialize.”