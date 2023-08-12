Detroit Lakes VFW will host a street dance Aug. 19

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time since many club members can remember, Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 will be hosting a street dance this coming Saturday, Aug. 19.

"I can't think of the last time Grant Street was shut down," said VFW bar manager Dana Haas.

"It's been at least 10 years," added Post Commander Jason Bristlin.

Though the event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is a fundraiser for the VFW, it's also a chance to celebrate the fact that the post was chosen as one of nine sites around town to be decorated with a "Create DL" mural this summer, courtesy of Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre.

"There were nine (locations) chosen for this grouping of murals; we're so grateful to be one of those chosen," Haas said. "Project 412 has been working all over Detroit Lakes, beautifying our city and tying the community together."

The mural on the club's north exterior wall, which will feature a patriotic theme, is in the process of being created by local artist Hans Gilsdorf.

Bristlin said that, while the club was responsible for contributing roughly half of the cost of the mural, much of that contribution came in the form of in-kind donations of labor and materials.

Even The Fat Cats, who will be playing for the street dance from 7 to 11 p.m., donated their performance for the fundraiser, Haas said.

While the in-progress mural will be prominently featured during the street dance, the funds raised from the event will go toward not just the mural, but overall club projects, which are focused almost exclusively on veterans and their families.

"It's a general fundraiser," Haas said. "It's not tied to one thing."

"Every time we're raising money, it's for veterans," Bristlin said, adding, "We probably started working on the street dance before we got the mural approved."

As is usually the case with a VFW fundraiser, the club's Auxiliary will be serving food, Haas said. There will be pulled pork sandwiches and chips available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. Weather permitting, both the food stand and the stage will be set up outdoors, along with a couple of bars. Both food and beverages will be available for sale inside the club as well, she noted.

"If it rains, everything will be moved indoors," Haas said. "Rain or shine, this event will go on."

Of course, they're hoping that the event will be held outdoors, as capacity inside the club is less than it would be outside its walls.

"We're pretty excited to be able to have a street dance," Haas said. "It's been a long time since we've been able to do that."

"We're trying to bring back some of the fun we used to have," Bristlin noted, "and of course, we want to celebrate the mural that's being done by Hans (Gilsdorf). We want the community to come enjoy our club again and help support our veterans."

"We wouldn't be able to do any of it without the support of this community we live in," Haas added. "We're so proud and thankful to be part of this community, and this (mural) project ... the exposure we're getting has been phenomenal."

If you go

What: Detroit Lakes VFW Street Dance

Where: VFW Post 1676, 500 N. Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes; Grant Street on the north side of the VFW will be closed to all vehicle traffic during the event.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19; music starts at 7 p.m., rain or shine, with food service starting at 5:30 p.m.

Who: Hosted by VFW Post 1676 and its Auxiliary; featuring music by The Fat Cats

How: Tickets for the dance are $10 each, and may be purchased in advance at the club, or at the dance. In case of rain, all festivities will move indoors.