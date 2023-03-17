Court news: Detroit Lakes woman accused of slashing man's face with knife

DETROIT LAKES — Lacey Rose Rousu-Hanks, 29, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second- and third-degree assault.

According to court records, on March 5, she allegedly slashed her boyfriend in the face with a knife during an argument.

Becker County Deputies observed blood stains on the carpet and splatter on the wall. Rousu-Hanks admitted to using a knife, and illustrated to the deputies how she used it. She said her boyfriend of four months would not leave her alone when she asked him to get out of the bedroom. A deputy secured the knife that she admitted using.

A witness stated he heard the arguing and heard the boyfriend ask Rousu-Hanks for his dog and his stuff, and that is when he heard a slap or something similar. He then saw the boyfriend bleeding profusely. The man required medical treatment for the laceration on his face, which required approximately eight stitches to close.

On March 6, bail or bond was set at $20,000 without conditions, or $10,000 bond or $1,000 bail with standard conditions of release.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 27 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Frazee woman accused of meth possession

Sheri Leanne Tjaden, 47, of Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the evening of March 4, she was arrested on a warrant at a Detroit Lakes residence, after running back inside after seeing an approaching police officer and locking the door. With the help of the homeowner, the officer entered the home and Tjaden was found hiding in a locked bedroom. A small container of meth, weighing 1.48 grams, was found inside her wallet.

On March 6, bail or bond was set at $10,000 without conditions, or $4,000 bond or $400 bail with standard conditions of release.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 27 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Detroit, Michigan man caught with 446 fentanyl pills in DL

Daniel Kyrone Heard, 22, of Detroit, Michigan has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on March 5, agents with the West Central Task Force met with a confidential informant who stated that Heard had come to Detroit Lakes and was known to sell blue fentanyl pills for $20 apiece.

Heard sold the confidential informant 10 fentanyl pills identified with a M-30 stamped on them. The total weight of the 10 pills was just over a gram. The residence where the sale took place is within a block of Holy Rosary Catholic School. Following the drug sale, agents got a warrant and searched the residence.

Heard was there, and had over $800 cash on his person. He was detained during the search, which resulted in agents seizing 446 M-box 30 fentanyl pills in a kitchen cupboard. The total weight of the fentanyl was just over 50 grams. The pills were sent to the Minnesota BCA for testing. A person who lives at the residence informed officers that Heard sells M-box 30 pills. Heard was arrested and taken to jail.

On March 7, bail or bond for Heard was set at $80,000 without conditions or $40,000 with standard conditions of release.

An omnibus hearing is set for March 27 before Becker County District Judge Michael Friz.