Detroit Lakes woman injured in car-semi crash on Hwy 59

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes woman was injured in a car-semi crash on Highway 59 Monday.

Christine Ann Nelson, 55, of Detroit Lakes was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

She was a passenger in a 2016 Chevy Sonic that made a U-turn in front of a semi on Highway 59 North in Detroit Township.

The driver of the Chevy, Nancy Lee Parkin, 69, of Brooklyn Park, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the 2016 Peterbilt semi, Thomas Michael Brackett, 58, of Madisonville, Tennessee, was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the State Patrol, The Chevy Sonic was northbound on Highway 59 when it attempted a U-turn and collided with the Peterbilt semi which was also going northbound on Highway 59.

Airbags deployed in the Chevy, and all three people involved were wearing seat belts. No alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:21 p.m. Monday on dry pavement at Frontage Road on Highway 59 North. Becker County deputies, Detroit Lakes police and firefighters, and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.

