Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Detroit Lakes woman injured in two-car crash in Lake Park

Dorene Fay Kostrzewski, 68, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health - St. Mary’s hospital, according to the State Patrol.

Lake Park crash.png
The red mark shows where the crash occurred on Highway 10 at Second Street in Lake Park.
Google Maps
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:45 AM

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Lake Park Thursday.

Dorene Fay Kostrzewski, 68, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health - St. Mary’s hospital, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle, Eric Thomas Ruther, 53, of Park Rapids was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Kostrzewski was driving a 2011 Ford Escape and Ruther was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala. Both were westbound on Highway 10 when they made contact at the intersection of Second Street in Lake Park, according to the State Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. on dry pavement in Lake Park Township. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Park Fire Department and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
white earth weed buds (edited).jpg
Local
No using in public — Becker County approves cannabis ordinance
4h ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Opinion graphic.jpg
Editorials
Guest Opinion: Now is the time to remind teams about the inappropriateness of hazing
4h ago
 · 
By  Grand Forks Herald editorial board
Womens 100 group.JPG
Local
Women's 100 fundraiser project for 2023 to be unveiled at Sept. 20 luncheon
5h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The benefits of community
2h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
marcia.jpg
Local
Potvins help others and make memories of a lifetime through Global Volunteers efforts
5h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Cat with possible rabies was reported on Oak Street in Detroit Lakes
22h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Lakeshirts front.JPG
Business
Inc. 5000 ranks Lakeshirts among America's fastest-growing private companies
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff