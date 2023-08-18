Detroit Lakes woman injured in two-car crash in Lake Park

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Lake Park Thursday.

Dorene Fay Kostrzewski, 68, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health - St. Mary’s hospital, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the other vehicle, Eric Thomas Ruther, 53, of Park Rapids was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Kostrzewski was driving a 2011 Ford Escape and Ruther was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala. Both were westbound on Highway 10 when they made contact at the intersection of Second Street in Lake Park, according to the State Patrol. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. on dry pavement in Lake Park Township. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Park Fire Department and St. Mary’s EMS assisted at the scene.