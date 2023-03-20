Differing opinions: DL residents praise, lament new Pavilion designs during second listening open house

DETROIT LAKES — Some said they didn't like the "modern" look of the new building, while others seemed happy with the direction of the designs for the Pavilion during the project's second listening session on March 16.

View the new Pavilion designs:

At the historic Holmes Theatre ballroom in Detroit Lakes, large graphic renderings and informational posters caught the eyes of residents as they made their way around the room; viewing a possible replacement for the more than 100-year-old mainstay on the shore of Detroit Lake.

One resident, Lonny Hovland, said one of his biggest concerns is the pace of project and believes the city has wrapped itself up into too many remodel projects in recent years.

"I kinda feel like, 'what's the hurry?'" said Hovland. "We've got new schools, new museum, new jail, police station, all this stuff, and it's time to, I feel, kind of push away from the dinner table a little bit, and burp, maybe take a nap and don't be in such a hurry to spend that so-called (sales tax) that isn't paying for anything now."

He added he lives near The Pavilion and can see it from his backyard.

Paloma Chapman, a member of RDG Planning and Design, speaks with a Detroit Lakes resident while viewing graphic renderings of the new Pavilion during a second listening session open house hosted by RDG and the city of Detroit Lakes at the historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on March 16, 2023.

"I understand the old gal is past her prime and I'm not against replacing it at all, but just take some time, and I know I'm not the only one who feels that way, we're paying for a lot of stuff," said Hovland.

The project designers, RDG Planning and Design of Omaha, Neb., were on-hand to explain their concepts in more detail to area residents with concerns about the project.

"It's a lot of positive feedback," said Cary Thomsen, a landscape architect for RDG and The Pavilion project manager. "Getting a lot of comments on the details of the building, which is great because it means people are excited about the project."

Lonny Hovland, a Detroit Lakes resident, fills out a Post-it note comment after viewing graphic renderings of the new Pavilion during a second listening session open house hosted by RDG and the city of Detroit Lakes at the historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on March 16, 2023.

He also said more than 60 people had signed-in within the first hour of the open house and he was very impressed with the turnout for the event.

"I've been to a lot of (open houses)," said Thomsen. "This is a really good turnout."

The project is currently in the "Master Plan" phase, he said, without any firm designs at this point. But, Thomsen added, they anticipate they will take the new comments into account and begin more detailed designs in coming months.

"We'll definitely make changes, working with some of these comments," he said.

Kathy Coyle, a Detroit Lakes resident, said she received a lot of responses once she posted the new designs on Facebook.

Jim Bruflodt, a Detroit Lakes resident, talks to other residents while viewing graphic renderings of the new Pavilion during a second listening session open house hosted by RDG Planning and Design and the city of Detroit Lakes at the historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on March 16, 2023.

"Very few liked the design and said it was way too modern, and that it looked either like a bank building or a funeral home," said Coyle. "I made it a point to come today to let (RDG Planning and Design) know, and I respect them and I think they are very professional and talented, but I think they have got the wrong design."

Coyle was planning to fill out a Post-it note comment to add it to the dozens of colorful submissions already suck to a long piece of roll paper.

She also said she knows something needs to be done about The Pavilion soon, because currently the city is supporting expanding maintenance and upkeep costs for the aging building.

Mayor Matt Brenk and many city council members were on-hand to chat with residents about the project.

Dan and Janelle Disrud, Detroit Lakes residents, view graphic renderings of the new Pavilion during a second listening session open house hosted by RDG Planning and Design and the city of Detroit Lakes at the historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on March 16, 2023.

"I'm really pleased with the turnout and the feedback," said Jackie Buboltz, alderman at-large. "And people like certain things, they don't like certain things, and that's why we're having (the open house), and that's why it's important for people to voice those concerns, those questions."

She added she believes the RDG design team is on the right track and the local-option sales tax is the best way to fund the project.

"It does make sense that people coming into town, using our Pavilion and our amenities that we would have down at the beach, it makes sense that they help pay for it," said Buboltz. "But we really need to get down to the detail before people can really know for sure if they would support (the project)."

The city plans on paying for the $17.4 million Pavilion remodel project with a half-cent local option sales tax that will have to be approved by Detroit Lakes voters. Recently, the city used the same funding mechanism to pay for all the costs associated with the $6.7 million Detroit Lakes Police Station. That local option sales tax is set to expire on June 30; more than five years ahead of schedule .