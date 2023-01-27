STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Disabled adults provided internship opportunities at Essentia Health

Applications due by Feb. 24, informational meeting set for Jan. 31

ProjectSearch.jpg
Jackie Buboltz (from left) and Wendy Fritz presented to the Detroit Lakes School Board about Project Search, a new opportunity for adults (ages 18-21) with disabilities to learn job skills through an internship. Buboltz works for Essentia Health and Fritz for the Detroit Lakes School District.<br/>
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
January 27, 2023 07:02 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Young adults with disabilities have an opportunity to intern at Essentia Health St. Mary’s - Detroit Lakes.

The hospital teamed up with Detroit Lakes School District and other organizations to provide internships to disabled residents, ages 18-21, through a program known as Project Search.

According to documents presented to the Detroit Lakes School Board during the monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, Project Search started in Minnesota in 2009 and has seen more than 1,000 residents enter the program. Of those who completed the internship, 75 percent obtained employment afterwards.

Residents interested in the internship must apply by Friday, Feb. 24. To request an application contact Wendy Fritz at (218) 844-4760 or wfritz@detlakes.k12.mn.us. An informational session is also scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Essentia Health EMS building, 225 Park Street.

Once a person applies for the internship and is accepted, assessment day invitations are mailed by March 6, afterwhich a skills assessment test is arranged. Internship acceptance letters are then sent out and interns will have until April 25 to accept or decline the internships, which will start Sept. 5, according to documents provided by the school board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fritz and Jackie Buboltz presented the opportunity to the school board. While Buboltz is the mission integration director at Essentia, Fritz is a member of the Detroit Lakes School District Laker Transition team. The Laker Transition team assists adult-aged, disabled students with independent living skills.

Fritz explained the opportunity to bring Project Search to Detroit Lakes was jump started through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment Life and Vocational Skills.

Buboltz said Essentia Health joined the effort, as many hospitals in the state have offered Project Search internships and had good experiences. She said the interns would have a classroom at the hospital’s north campus, which was once a grocery store located along Frazee Street East.

“They will be located approximately in the dairy section,” she said.

The school board was told Project Search interns receive classroom instruction by a job coach for a designated period of time. After class, interns begin working. They learn and sharpen skills to increase their chances for employment after the internship concludes.

Fritz added the goal of the program is for interns to find a job within nine months of completing their internship.

Related Topics: BECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKESDETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Sierra Link (edited).jpg
Local
Sierra Link joins Essentia Health Urgent Care in Detroit Lakes
“I have experienced first-hand the high-quality care that Essentia’s experts provide, and I wanted to be part of that team and culture,” Link said in a news release.
January 27, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
TavesSpaeth.jpg
Local
Mourning Kate Spaeth: 'Her impact was more than I think anyone knows or realizes'
Scholarship created to honor community leader
January 26, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
012523.N.FF.LOGGING
Local
Cutting trees and breaking hearts: Logging starts on scenic Highway 34
"The project is ill conceived, unjustified, goes totally against the will of the community and is doing significant damage,” Willis Mattison said in an interview.
January 26, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe