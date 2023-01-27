Disabled adults provided internship opportunities at Essentia Health

DETROIT LAKES — Young adults with disabilities have an opportunity to intern at Essentia Health St. Mary’s - Detroit Lakes.

The hospital teamed up with Detroit Lakes School District and other organizations to provide internships to disabled residents, ages 18-21, through a program known as Project Search.

According to documents presented to the Detroit Lakes School Board during the monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, Project Search started in Minnesota in 2009 and has seen more than 1,000 residents enter the program. Of those who completed the internship, 75 percent obtained employment afterwards.

Residents interested in the internship must apply by Friday, Feb. 24. To request an application contact Wendy Fritz at (218) 844-4760 or wfritz@detlakes.k12.mn.us. An informational session is also scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. at the Essentia Health EMS building, 225 Park Street.

Once a person applies for the internship and is accepted, assessment day invitations are mailed by March 6, afterwhich a skills assessment test is arranged. Internship acceptance letters are then sent out and interns will have until April 25 to accept or decline the internships, which will start Sept. 5, according to documents provided by the school board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fritz and Jackie Buboltz presented the opportunity to the school board. While Buboltz is the mission integration director at Essentia, Fritz is a member of the Detroit Lakes School District Laker Transition team. The Laker Transition team assists adult-aged, disabled students with independent living skills.

Fritz explained the opportunity to bring Project Search to Detroit Lakes was jump started through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment Life and Vocational Skills.

Buboltz said Essentia Health joined the effort, as many hospitals in the state have offered Project Search internships and had good experiences. She said the interns would have a classroom at the hospital’s north campus, which was once a grocery store located along Frazee Street East.

“They will be located approximately in the dairy section,” she said.

The school board was told Project Search interns receive classroom instruction by a job coach for a designated period of time. After class, interns begin working. They learn and sharpen skills to increase their chances for employment after the internship concludes.

Fritz added the goal of the program is for interns to find a job within nine months of completing their internship.