DL business owner describes difficulties with permit process and city staff during open forum

DETROIT LAKES — A Detroit Lakes business owner offered stern comments during the public forum portion of a recent city council meeting.

Todd Simison, owner of T.S. Dock and Lift, read from prepared remarks during the Feb. 14 meeting and lamented the difficult process in obtaining an expansion permit for his business, located on the eastside of Detroit Lake off Highway 10.

"I recently went through a building expansion project on my property and I have some concerns that I'd like to address," said Simison. "I guess I'm concerned if other people who want to invest in our city have to go through the same process as what we did, we might lose investors, or people that want to start new businesses in our community."

Simison said he's lived in Detroit Lakes for 41 years, and owned and operated the local dock and lift company within the city limits for the last 23 years. Generally, he added, the city has treated his business well over the years, but if he would have had to start his business today, he "probably would've been broke" before getting his business off the ground, he said.

In fall of 2022, T.S. Dock and Lift applied for a permit to construct a 30-foot by 60-foot single-story addition to their existing building. After submitting the permit application with Larry Remmen, community development director for Detroit Lakes, Simison said Remmen told them he believed the permit would be denied based on too much impervious surface coverage on the property.

According to city ordinance, Detroit Lakes defines impervious surface as: "A hard surface or other material that prevents, impedes or retards the infiltration of a gas, air, fluids or water into the soil. Examples include but are not limited to rooftops, streets, walkways, patios, driveways, parking lots, parking spaces, swimming pools, storage areas and other facilities where concrete, bituminous, bricks, pavers, compacted sand, lime, rock, plastic or gravel exists or have been installed."

Properties constructed within the city limits today are limited to between 25% to 35% total impervious surface coverage, depending on the property's zoning, but property owner's may apply to the city council for a variance to the impervious coverage ordinance, if they are outside of the total percentage allotted.

Simison said that when the Highway 10 realignment occurred in Detroit Lakes, the city asked if T.S. Dock and Lift wanted excess dirt fill that was being excavated from the road project and Simison agreed. He added the soil now has grass growing on it, besides where they operate their forklifts on the property.

"Now (the city is) saying that (the excess dirt fill) is impervious because water soaks in a little bit and runs off a little bit," he said.

Simison said Remmen recommended that a surveying company conduct a review of the property's impervious surface. Simison said the company wanted $12,000 to complete the review. Then, Simison said they were told they could hire an engineering company to come up with a drainage plan for the property. But, he added the company wanted $15,000 just for the design work, and the actual construction costs would be a lot more than that.

"We had a very, very difficult time getting our permit for, what I would call, a very small addition to our existing facility," he said.

Ultimately, they received their expansion permit from the city, he said, only because they discovered — since they were an existing business that predates a lot of the ordinance changes — they were grandfathered-in under the old impervious measurements and allotment.

"Is this what we want when (new businesses) walk in to get a permit at Detroit Lakes?" said Simison. "I just feel that we can do better and treat business people and new businesses in a way that is much better than what we do."

Remmen did not attend the city council meeting due to a previously scheduled vacation, but, in a phone interview, Remmen said he thought the T.S. Dock and Lift expansion permit process seemed pretty "straightforward" and he explained the relevant ordinances to Simison and also presented him with options.

Larry Remmen, Detroit Lakes Community Development Director, 2022 Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"He did not get the run around, and, you know, I don't make the rules, I'm just enforcing the rules," said Remmen. "It's the typical issues from anybody who is told they have to follow certain rules that they aren't really interested in following, so I didn't notice anything unusual about his situation. So, apparently he was more upset about it than he let me know."

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes, said the city is going to treat Simison's complaints like any other they receive and conduct a review of the matter before they decide what, if any, formal action is needed.

"I can't really speak to anything else until we've made that review and we've made a determination," said Klemm. He added the complaint was made while Remmen was on vacation, so they will have to wait until he returns before proceeding any further.

He also explained the process for filing a formal complaint with the city, which starts with him.

"If there is a complaint about performance of city employees, generally, those should come to the city administrator for review," said Klemm. "The police department is a little different. The police department obviously goes to the police chief."

Klemm also said the open forum of a city council meeting isn't necessarily the best time to make a complaint about a city employee, because council members cannot legally respond or talk about the performance a public employee during a public meeting due to the employee's protected status; forcing the council to move the meeting into a closed session.

"A lot of the (open forum time allocation) is to the discretion of the mayor, or whomever is running the meeting," said Klemm. "But, we do have an open forum to give people an opportunity to come and bring a topic to the council. Usually, we try to route any of those things to the proper committees ahead of time, just in case there needs to be some sort of action taken on it."

The city does not require registration to speak during the public forum portion of the city council meeting, he said.