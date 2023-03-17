DL City Council approves 6 street rehab projects for 2023 and MnDOT grant agreement for airport improvements

DETROIT LAKES — Six Detroit Lakes street rehabilitation projects were approved by the Detroit Lakes City Council on Tuesday, March 14.

More Local News:







Improvements on White Clover Beach Road, Eighth Street (15th Avenue to Highland Drive), 11th Avenue (Eighth Street to Highway 34), 15th Avenue (11th Street to Eighth Street), Randolph Road (Roosevelt Avenue to Kris Street) and Burroughs Road, near South Shore Drive, are expected to begin in mid-to-late summer.

The projects are expected to cost $1.98 million with special assessment costs to property owners along the route totaling $539,000. The city of Detroit Lakes will pay the remaining $1.44 million due to non-accessible frontage on the project route.

"The project has been on the city's capital improvement plan for several years," said Josh Olson, assistant city engineer. "We reviewed public works' list of streets that they had evaluated ... and made recommendations on the final project sense and scope to a project we feel is most necessary at this time."

Olson added the pavement on the project streets is in poor condition and shows severe cracking.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are areas of complete failure throughout all of these segments," he said.

Due to the different number of assessable owners along each project street, property owners will be paying different special assessment costs.

White Clover Beach Road: $27.08 per lot foot



50-foot lot: $1,354

100-foot lot: $2,708

150-foot lot: $4,062

Four White Clover Beach Road residences may also be hooked up to water and sewer services at an additional cost of about $8,500.

Eighth Street: $37.50 per lot foot



50-foot lot: $1,875

100-foot lot: $3,750

150-foot lot: $5,625

11th Avenue, 15th Avenue and Randolph Road: $50.67 per lot foot



50-foot lot: $2,534

100-foot lot: $5,067

150-foot lot: $7,601

The street rehabilitations will be full-depth reclamation (FDR) projects, which include: recycling of the existing pavement into a blend with the underlying aggregate; some regrading, shaping and compacting of the road; and constructing a new pavement section. The FDR is a longer-term solution that does not experience the same cracking seen with typical overlays, according to the city engineer's presentation.

The council approved Apex Engineering to begin designing the project. The City Council hopes to bid the street improvements in spring or early summer.

Detroit Lakes enters into MnDOT grant agreement for airport improvements

Council members also approved a grant agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation over the funding split for a new fueling system and parking lot for the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport.

Under the grant agreement, MnDOT would cover up to 70% of the fueling system replacement for the airport, which would leave Becker County and Detroit Lakes to split the remainder. The city was also able to secure federal and state grants to cover approximately 95% of the airport's parking lot replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering plans for the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport parking lot rehabilitation project, March 2022 Contributed / DLBC Airport Commission

The total project cost for the fueling system and parking lot is $1.54 million with Becker County and Detroit Lakes responsible for $413,002. The County Board and City Council are expected to split the costs evenly at $206,501 each.

"On (the fueling system project) it came in quite a bit higher than what our original engineer estimates were last April," said Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes. "The good news is that MnDOT stepped up and agreed to pay the whole 70% of eligible costs on that."

He added the local cost share was a little bit more than was authorized by the County Board and City Council in 2022, but the city and county both have some leftover money that was allocated to the runway and taxiway expansion project that could be used to offset the additional costs.

The new fueling system will add a flow fee to each plane's fueling costs in hopes of generating a larger profit at the pump, Klemm said.