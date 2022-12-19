DL fire chief finalists meet with firefighters and decision-makers during open house Thursday

DETROIT LAKES — From 11 applicants, the list has whittled to two, and on Thursday, Dec. 15, both finalists vying to become the first full-time fire chief for Detroit Lakes met with local firefighters and city decision-makers during a fire house open house.

Mayor Matt Brenk was on-hand to meet both candidates and sat in on the interviews held Friday, Dec. 16.

"I think that Chief (Swanson) will sort of go through the learning process, just like we will as a city, because we've never had (a full-time chief) before," said Brenk. "We want to hear what (the candidates) have to say and see if that fits with our vision of what we think we need. But I think it'll be mutual growing."

The hiring committee will make their selection and, after completing a background check, will bring their hiring recommendation to the city council for approval on Jan. 10.

Mike Hanson, a Detroit Lakes High School graduate, is the current interim fire chief in Unalaska, Alaska, and has worked for the department for about 10 years. Unalaska is an island, part of the Fox Islands, and has a population of about 4,000. Hanson attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, the University of Alaska - Kenai and is currently continuing his education in emergency management at Columbia Southern University.

Mike Hanson, left, a city fire chief candidate, speaks to Wendy Spry, alderman second ward, during a Dec. 15 open house at the fire station with the two finalists interviewing to become the first full-time Detroit Lakes fire chief. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I think I'm the best chief candidate because I come from a similar size department with similar issues that these guys have and we've kind of already gone through, or are in the process of going through," said Hanson. "At the same time, I'm still pretty young in my career and so I'm going to give quite a bit of my time to the department and I'm going to be here a while."

He said he wanted to become a firefighter because he truly enjoys helping people. He started his career as an emergency medical technician before transferring over to firefighting.

"It's something different every day," he said. "People rely on you and the professionalism of the organization really kind of appealed to me."

Hanson added he hopes to focus on the administrative side of the fire chief role, which will free up time for department members, and wants to ensure each member of the fire service has a good balance between work, training and home life.

"It's already difficult to have that home-work life, plus volunteering on top of that, I just want to give these guys the opportunity (for balance)," he said.

When asked what the most difficult part of being a firefighter is, Hanson said, "Nothing. Being a firefighter is the best job in the world."

Mayor Brenk also said he remembers coaching Hanson when he played high school hockey for Detroit Lakes.

"I think it's been between 15 to 20 years ago," said Brenk. When asked if Hanson has the look of a fire chief, he said, "He's got a mustache."

Chris Nelson, of Warba, Minn., has worked for the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office for the last two years. Previously, Nelson spent two years as the fire chief for Waconia, Minn., and four years as the fire chief for U.S. Steel. Nelson is also an eagle scout and has participated in the Boy Scouts of America for more than 40 years. He attended college at Bemidji State University.

"I don't know if I am the best qualified," said Nelson. "I have a lot of qualifications, I have a lot of ideas to bring to make this fire department better. I think the fire department is already great as it is, so it would be very ego-driven to say that I am the best, I'm not. I have a lot of things I can do and be better, and I hope these guys make me better and I'll make them better."

Nelson said he wanted to become a firefighter after watching the television show "Emergency!" as a kid.

Chris Nelson, center, a fire chief candidate, speaks to area residents during a Dec. 15 open house at the fire station. The two finalists are vying to become the first full-time Detroit Lakes fire chief. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I always wanted to learn more about medical services," he said. "So, I went to a class and got my CPR certification."

When his certification lapsed, he said, he couldn't afford to take another certification class, so a colleague recommended he join the volunteer fire department because they would pay for him to take that class.

"Shortly thereafter, I joined the volunteer fire department and ... it not only became a part of my life, but it became my life because my buddies were all part of the fire department," he said.

Nelson also said he wants to bring more women into the fire service to help break the stigma of the male-dominated public service. He added he would be aware, and plans to be flexible with, the volunteer firefighting roster because when someone leaves the service it costs about $25,000 to replace them through the lengthy training process.

"The worst thing a chief can do is come in and say, 'this is how it's going to be,'" said Nelson. "If you make people feel like they bring a value to the table, they are going to come to the table."

Both candidates said they want to create a cadet program for school-aged kids in Detroit Lakes in order to increase enthusiasm for the city's volunteer fire service.