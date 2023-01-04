DL money maker adds $13.5 million to city coffers over 27 years

DETROIT LAKES — Since 1995, Lakes Liquor, Detroit Lakes' municipal liquor store, has injected about $13.5 million into city coffers, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's liquor store operations reports.

Without the liquor store transfer to the city, the 2023 tax levy would be increased by 8.92%, to almost 19% total, in order for the city to maintain its current city services and budget obligations.

In addition to reducing the tax burden on the city residents, liquor store transfers are used for community projects, events, parks and more.

Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm provided a spreadsheet dating back to 2010 that told the story of about $1.4 million in donations that the liquor store has made to various organizations and events. Benefactors of the store included the city-owned Detroit Country Club, the community and cultural center, and Detroit Mountain. Street banners were purchased and funds were donated to Veteran's Memorial Park. Money also went to the North Country Food Bank, Becker County Food Pantry, city celebrations (Polar Fest, Water Carnival, July 4 …), school celebrations and random donations ranging from $45 to $5,000.

Klemm added some liquor store funds have also been set aside to help pay for the city hall renovation.

“About $3 million will be used to help pay for that (project),” Klemm said, noting the renovation is priced at $6.7 million. The remaining portion of the cost will be paid for through cash reserves set aside in the city-owned electric utility fund.

Having money-making resources, such as the liquor store, allows big city projects to be addressed without placing an additional tax burden on residents, Klemm said.

Transfers to the general fund by municipal liquor stores in the lakes area are shown in the graph, dating back to 1995. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Transfers surpass $500,000 in 2006 and trend has continued

In 1995, the liquor store transferred $183,746 to the city’s general fund. By 2001 the transfer broke the $270,000 mark and maintained notable annual deposits through 2004.

Since 2005, there have been only two years when the transfer was less than $540,000 annually.

The top three liquor store transfers since 1995 happened in: 2008 when $1.46 million was transferred, 2006 saw $954,425 transferred and in 2011 there was $747,876 moved to the general fund.

The Detroit Lakes Municipal Liquor Store is a step above many other area liquor stores when it comes to gross sales. Between 1995 and 1999 the store's sales were on par with Park Rapids, but by 2001 Detroit Lakes sales continued to climb by leaps and bounds. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sales have increased 306% since 1995

The recent secretary of state report revealed that in gross sales, Lakes Liquor is seventh out of 177 municipal stores in the state.

The top honors went to Lakeville, which has a population of about 72,000, followed by Edina, Richfield, Eden Prairie, Apple Valley and Columbia Heights at number six (with a population of about 22,000).

Here's how other lakes area municipal liquor stores rank in gross sales among the 177 municipal stores in the state:

7. Detroit Lakes

31. Perham

41. Park Rapids

48. Wadena

82. Mahnomen

91. Menahga

107. New York Mills

116. Vergas

130. Frazee

167. Wolf Lake

When Seinfield dominated TV ratings and Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 1995, the Detroit Lakes liquor store was located in the lower level where city hall is currently, and sales were $1.99 million. The liquor store saw an increase in sales until 2011, when sales halted at $5.2 million. In 2012, the store reported a decline in sales, dropping to $4.91 million.

Lakes Liquor Manager Randy Buhr recalled, in 2012, competition opened outside of city limits with the approval of Becker County.

In 2012, the city liquor store also relocated to its current location along Highway 10. Klemm said the cost of the building was $1.8 million and a 15-year bond was taken out, meaning it will be paid off in 2027.

Buhr said the new store may have helped the sales increase in the years following the decline. He noted the old store wasn’t as visually welcoming or centrally located (after U.S. Highway 10 was moved in 2009).

At the new location, the city liquor store has seen another continuous climb in sales, hitting the $6 million sales benchmark in 2015. The store surpassed the $7 million mark in 2018, before falling just short of $9 million in 2020. In 2021 the sales dipped to $8.7 million. According to the city report provided by Klemm, the slowdown in sales continued into 2022 with $7.87 million of products being sold.

With growth comes higher operating costs

While sales at the liquor store have grown substantially in the past two decades, the cost of buying products, as well as other operating costs, such as utilities, building maintenance, employee wages and other expenses must be deducted before a profit can be determined. Finding a balance is needed to unlock profitability, and the Detroit Lakes store appears to have cut a good key.

Buhr reported the store has six full-time employees (who receive benefits) and about 10 part-time employees. While Buhr applauded the store’s team for providing top-notch customer service, Klemm also “tipped his hat” to Buhr for providing impressive leadership in the store’s management.

“Randy (Buhr) and the staff make people want to return,” Klemm said. “I give them a lot of credit for sales and the success of the liquor store.”

Operating costs for the Lakes Liquor remained under $300,000 until 2004. After, a steady increase resulted in the store reaching the $420,000 benchmark by 2012. A noticeable jump was seen in 2013 when operating expenses were reported at $601,000. The upward trend continued, topping out at $1.07 million in 2020 and 2021.

When the COVID-19 pandemic made working from home a common practice, Buhr said sales were way up, as were product shortages — from beer to wine to spirits. He said the shortages continued in 2021. When asked about 2022, he unrolled a receipt like a scroll and noted out of the 200 or so items on the receipt, 70 were out of stock.

“When possible we get other, similar products, but some are unique,” he said, noting when they run out it can be a waiting game for the next batch. Other times, they are informed a product was discontinued.

When it comes to net profit at municipal liquor stores in the lakes area, Detroit Lakes is a cut above the rest. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Liquor store is a proven money maker for the city

As the adage goes, it costs money to make money. And, once the operating costs are taken care of, the net profit remains. According to the secretary of state reports, Lakes Liquor has been a consistent money maker.

In 1995, the store saw a $233,678 net profit. By 2010, it topped $900,000. Then, it appeared the golden years had come to an end — kind of. The store continued to turn a respectable net profit, but reaching the $1 million mark was no longer close. By 2013, the profit had dropped to about $520,000.

Whether it was the new store’s convenient location, the helpful employees, or the larger selection, customers returned and the net profits climbed once again until it hit the $1 million mark in 2019.

Buhr said 2020 was a banner year. The Minnesota Secretary of State's website reported the store’s net profit that year cleared $1.31 million. In 2021, Klemm reported net profits to be $1.08 million.

Population in DL has increased by 37% since 1995

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s municipal liquor store report also provides data on the city population. In 1995, the population of Detroit Lakes was 7,317. By 2021 it had increased to 9,990.

The city’s growth has been steady through the years. The data showed only three years where the population experienced a decline from the year prior.

The declines were seen in 1997 when the city saw a loss of eight residents, in 2000 when there was a decrease of 57 residents and in 2010 with a loss of 62 residents.

The rest of the years, Detroit Lakes has seen increases in population. There were 11 boon years, with 100 or more residents moving to the city. During the 11 years of growth, there were three years with an increase of 200 or more and one with a population increase of 316 in 2008.

