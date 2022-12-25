Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting


DL School Board approves levy increase of 3.34%

Levy accounts for about $9 million of school district's $47 million budget

SBrevenue.jpg
Of the Detroit Lakes School District's $47.68 million in funding, most comes from state and federal sources, while the local taxes cover about $9.03 million.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes School District
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 25, 2022 08:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board approved a 3.34% increase to its levy payable in 2023. The increase amounts to $292,332 and brings the school district’s levy funding to $9.04 million.

According to the levy limitation certification the board reviewed, the general fund saw two increases in community service and general debt service. The increase in community service amounted to about $5,565, while the general debt service saw an increase of about $808,982. Bringing the total increase down was a decrease to the General Fund of about $522,214 (from $4.6 million to $4.1 million).

The district held its required public hearing at the regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. There were no public comments at the hearing.

SBGenFunExp.jpg
The school district has several funds that require the school to spend on specified items, whereas the general fund covers expenses such as salaries and benefits for employees.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes School District

Jason Kuehn, the Detroit Lakes School District’s director of finance and operations, explained the overall budget of the school district is about $47.68 million, which includes state and federal funds as well as local.

Within the budget are sub-categories that are designated for specific expenses, such as debt services, food service and so forth. The largest amount of funding (about $39.89 million) goes to what is known as the General Fund.

According to a graph provided by the school district, about 77% of General Fund monies come from the state, 11.8% from local taxes, 8.5% from federal and 2.3% from other sources.

When it comes to expenditures from the General Fund, salaries and wages were the biggest part of the pie ($24.76 million), followed by employee benefits ($7.18 million), purchased services ($4.39 million), capital ($1.79 million), supplies and materials ($1.59 million) and other ($205,000).

SBGenFunExpPROGRAMS.jpg
When it comes to paying for instruction through the General Fund, the Detroit Lakes School Board was provided with an additional breakdown of where the funds go to.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes School District

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



