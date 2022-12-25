DL School Board approves levy increase of 3.34%

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board approved a 3.34% increase to its levy payable in 2023. The increase amounts to $292,332 and brings the school district’s levy funding to $9.04 million.

According to the levy limitation certification the board reviewed, the general fund saw two increases in community service and general debt service. The increase in community service amounted to about $5,565, while the general debt service saw an increase of about $808,982. Bringing the total increase down was a decrease to the General Fund of about $522,214 (from $4.6 million to $4.1 million).

The district held its required public hearing at the regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. There were no public comments at the hearing.

The school district has several funds that require the school to spend on specified items, whereas the general fund covers expenses such as salaries and benefits for employees. Contributed / Detroit Lakes School District

Jason Kuehn, the Detroit Lakes School District’s director of finance and operations, explained the overall budget of the school district is about $47.68 million, which includes state and federal funds as well as local.

Within the budget are sub-categories that are designated for specific expenses, such as debt services, food service and so forth. The largest amount of funding (about $39.89 million) goes to what is known as the General Fund.

According to a graph provided by the school district, about 77% of General Fund monies come from the state, 11.8% from local taxes, 8.5% from federal and 2.3% from other sources.

When it comes to expenditures from the General Fund, salaries and wages were the biggest part of the pie ($24.76 million), followed by employee benefits ($7.18 million), purchased services ($4.39 million), capital ($1.79 million), supplies and materials ($1.59 million) and other ($205,000).