DL School District receives $65,000 Full Tray Grant for fresh-grown food

Holy Rosary collects First Bite Grant, as does Frazee-Vergas.

FoodServiceMealFILE.jpg
The Detroit Lakes School District will increase the amount of food served to students that was grown or raised in Minnesota, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
File photo
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES —Detroit Lakes School District recently received a $65,266 grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and students will be eating more food grown in the North Star State come fall.

Detroit Lakes was one of 56 school districts in the state to receive the Farm to School Full Tray Grant. The program is for school districts already utilizing the program and aiming to expand it.

Detroit Lakes School District’s Food Service Director Anne Skjold said she applied for the grant this past winter.

“When I was notified that I was receiving an award, I was tickled to the core and started to contact current farmers and new sources so they would have time to plant and grow for us,” Skjold said. “Some of the items I have confirmations on for fall are beef, lettuce, melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, radishes, red peppers, rolled oats, wheat flour, snap peas,sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, romaine and some cheeses.”

She added Farm to Table products on the student’s menu this past year included products from farms in Detroit Lakes, Dent, Erhard, Battle Lake, Barnesville and other parts of Minnesota. Skjold said past products have included meat, vegetables and pure maple syrup.

“I am excited and fortunate to be able to expand our Farm to School program,” she said.

The Detroit Lakes Public School $65,266 grant includes $57,266 going to the Full Tray food award and $8,000 to equipment.

DLHS Main Entrance.JPG
The Detroit Lakes Public School $65,266 grant includes $57,266 going to the full tray food award and $8,000 to equipment.
File photo

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture anticipated awarding up to $3.5 million to school districts in 2023 for the program. The program was open to public and private schools and offered two grant options — First Bite and Full Tray.

The Full Tray Grant is exclusive to districts that have utilized the First Bite program and plan to expand.

The First Bite Mini Grant offers funding for districts with little to no experience with local procurement for food. The purpose of the mini grant is to aid in the learning process.

Holy Rosary of Detroit Lakes received a First Bite Mini Grant award of $24,349. Of the total amount, $7,500 was for food and $16,573 was for equipment.

Frazee-Vergas Public Schools also received a First Bite Mini Grant of $7,500.

DLHS kitchen.jpg
Holy Rosary of Detroit Lakes received a First Bite Mini Grant award of $24,349. Of the total amount, $7,500 was for food and $16,573 was for equipment.
File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune

