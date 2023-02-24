DL students put pottery bowls, soup up for sale at inaugural event

DETROIT LAKES — Up and coming potters and chefs invite everyone to “Fill Your Bowl” on Monday, Feb. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes High School.

Pottery bowls, which are made by high school students, can be purchased for $10 at the event, and come with a bowl of soup. Soup connoisseurs can also purchase a cup of soup for $3 or bowl of soup for $5, sans the pottery.

Senior Lilly Baethke is one of several students who will be selling their pottery during the art club fundraiser. Baethke, a member of the art club and an intern for an art teacher at the school, found a love for pottery when she was a sophomore.

“I like seeing my work take shape in a 3-D form,” she explained, adding her classes have taught her a lot about the trade and she now dreams of a future career in the trade. “I hope to be a potter and make bowls, mugs and teapots. I still have a lot to learn, but maybe one day.”

The inaugural Fill Your Bowl event at Detroit Lakes High School is set for Monday, Feb. 27 from 5-8 p.m. Pottery bowls will be sold, along with a variety of soup as a fundraiser for the art club and Family and Consumer Science class. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Baethke picked up one of the many bowls that will be for sale. The shape was perfectly cylindrical and offered a clean design on the outside of the bowl. She explained she has six or seven pottery bowls that will be for sale at the event.

“It is hard to sell them because I put so much time into them,” she said. “But, I also find it rewarding that someone might want to purchase a piece of my art and have it in their homes.”

Art teacher Claire Danner said the idea for the fundraiser all began with the new afterschool art club.

“Recently we used painter’s tape to create temporary art on walls,” she said. “We have no budget, so we needed a fundraiser.”

The art club has about 30 student members and they meet at least once a month. The fundraiser will help purchase supplies for future art projects.

Danner had seen pottery sale fundraisers before, and thought there was good potential. She pitched the idea to the art club members and her art student. Both were onboard and began creating pottery pieces to put up for sale.

“The students started creating the bowls for the fundraiser in February,” she said, adding more than 80 glazed and kiln-dried bowls will be for sale. “They put a lot of time and effort into this project.”

While students worked, Danner shared the idea with her colleague, Amy VanValkenburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lakes High School art club has about 30 students in the after-school program. Art teacher Claire Danner noted one project was creating temporary art on blank walls at the high school with painter’s tape. The Fill Your Bowl fundraiser is to help purchase supplies for the club. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

VanValkenburg teaches culinary classes at the school. It turned out she also wanted to host a fundraiser to purchase enhancement equipment for the classroom, such as a light for food photography.

“We decided to team up and sell pottery bowls and soup,” Danner said.

VanValkenburg said she has two advanced culinary classes with about 25 students total. The chefs-in-training from those classes will be making a chicken and wild rice soup, chili, a soup featuring beef and another featuring chicken.