DLHS graduate recognized by school board for service

Annie Houglum presented gifts for time serving as a student board representative.

StefflHouglum.jpg
Detroit Lakes School Board Chair John Steffl presented Student Board Representative Annie Houglum with a parting gift for her service on the board.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 9:15 AM

DETROIT LAKES —The Detroit Lakes School Board took a moment during the monthly board meeting to recognize Student Board Representative Annie Houglum.

Houglum, a senior at Detroit Lakes High School, attended board meetings throughout the school year and shared news about activities from a student’s perspective.

Board Chair John Steffl presented Houglum with a travel mug, a service award and a plaque to commemorate her time with the board.

IMG_9487.JPG
Student Board Representative Annie Houglum shared a student's perspective of events at the high school during the recent school board meeting on Monday, May 22, as school board member Mary Rotter listens.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
