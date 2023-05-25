DLHS graduate recognized by school board for service
Annie Houglum presented gifts for time serving as a student board representative.
DETROIT LAKES —The Detroit Lakes School Board took a moment during the monthly board meeting to recognize Student Board Representative Annie Houglum.
Houglum, a senior at Detroit Lakes High School, attended board meetings throughout the school year and shared news about activities from a student’s perspective.
Board Chair John Steffl presented Houglum with a travel mug, a service award and a plaque to commemorate her time with the board.
