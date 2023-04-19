Donations from local businesses inspire students to stay after school

DETROIT LAKES — Some students at Detroit Lakes High School are so excited about learning, that when the final bell rings, they don’t leave.

Local businesses are behind the drive for some students to learn, and Tyler Ostlie, a junior at DLHS, offered a “huge thank you” to the donors.

Since the start of the current school year, the district has received more than $153,000 in donations, according to past donation records provided to the school board. Of the donations this school year, BTD, Lakeshirts, Team Industries and the Detroit Lakes Education Foundation / Subaru donated at least $20,000 each.

Ostlie said the donations provided him and his classmates at the high school an opportunity to learn how to operate technology that could translate into a career after graduation.

Walking through the new shop area at the high school, he pointed to products made by students, and to the new machines used to create them. Students interested in the front end of manufacturing, such as graphic design, can learn how to navigate industry-standard software programs, and have up-to-date computers to use. When the design is complete, students thinking about a career in manufacturing learn how to place the design on an item, be it a shirt, banner or wood coaster. They also learn how to program a computer to cut out the design. Those interested in the business side of production can learn how to build a website or understand the basics of product cost and profit. It’s all there for the taking.

“It’s amazing,” Ostlie said.

The Detroit Lakes shop area dated back to the 1970s, prior to the new construction project at the high school. Now the shop facility has state-of-the-art equipment, much of which was purchased through donations from local businesses. The equipment can make neon signs, such as the one pictured. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ostlie is joined by senior Carter Becker as a production manager for the student-run business. As production managers, the two are considered interns and charged with the task of ensuring the products are made correctly, and to offer guidance to other students as needed. They earned their titles through dedication and aptitude.

Technology Trades Teacher Dan Jorgenson called the young men “amazing,” adding they attended a teacher in-service day when he was receiving training on the machines.

“They came in on their own because they wanted to learn,” he said.

Vern Schnathorst, the work-based learning coordinator for the district, added when the machines were delivered, the students assembled them, linked the technology to the software and worked with customer service as needed.

“We’re working on a website (to sell services and products) right now,” Ostlie said. “We’re hoping by next year, or this summer, it will be fully functional.”

Jorgenson noted the 24-to-30 students in the production classes are not the only beneficiaries of the donations that brought in the high-tech equipment. He said Lakeshirts sent an employee to the school to train under Ostlie and Carter.

While the high school students learn skills that translate into careers, little Lakers are learning to love learning, and how to be good people. The early childhood program averages about 100 students, with another 60 that attend parent/children classes.

“Then we can have between 100 and 200 that attend our special events,” said ECFE/School Readiness Coordinator Fran Rethwisch.

The Detroit Lakes School District's Early Childhood Family Education/School Readiness programming received a large donation. The funds were spent to purchase items that enhanced learning, such as the magnetized shapes kids use to build. They learn their shapes, colors and about teamwork. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

To give little Lakers a strong vessel to sail into elementary years, teachers were given funds donated by a local business to purchase items that would enhance their lessons. Items purchased included creative writing centers, trikes, dramatic play stands and more.

Rethwisch explained each item provides additional encouragement to create a strong foundation in learning. The writing centers motivate kids to write letters in the alphabet, while trikes inspire them to enjoy exercise, and play stations encourage friendships and teamwork.

“It was like Christmas, going through the catalogs and talking to the kids about what we should have (in the classroom),” said teacher Melissa Greene.

Teacher Anna Wilson added that the funds “brought in so many amazing things” and that she was thankful for it all.

Community Education Director Andrew Lesch also expressed gratitude for the donations. He noted they also received some donations that were under the $20,000 threshold, and emphasized the smaller ones also make big differences.

Businesses provide students with opportunities through philanthropy

Jerusa Ricke-Frederick is a safety coordinator at Team Industries and board member of Team Foundation, a non-profit affiliated with the company.

She explained the donations made by the Team Foundation are often focused on education, as well as programming for senior citizens. The donations are also most often made in communities where the manufacturing plants are located, including Detroit Lakes.

“The foundation was created by my grandfather, Don Ricke – the founder of Team Industries,” she said, noting he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 1992.

Ricke-Frederick said before her grandfather passed away in 1997, his loved ones worked to create a non-profit in his honor. Team Foundation earned its official non-profit designation in 2003.

Team Foundation’s recent donation of $20,000 to the Detroit Lakes School District will help provide job skills for students interested in the technology-based fields, as will similar donation amounts made by Lakeshirts, BTD and Subaru.

R & G Subaru in Detroit Lakes, which is owned by Drew Larson and Matt Field, donates a portion of each new car sale and car care service performed to the community.

Larson said the ideology of donating back to the community is a corporate concept, and one the Detroit Lakes Subaru dealership has practiced for several years. He noted the school has been the recipient several times in the past eight years.

“In the past eight years, we estimate to have given over $250,000 locally,” he said. “The people support us, and it is important for us to support our community.”