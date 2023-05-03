Donations needed for those glorious oversized flower pots in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Downtown Detroit Lakes has been more beautiful than ever over the past 12 years thanks to the donation-funded Downtown Alive project, with murals, window boxes, and of course those big flower pots filled with petunias and other plants.

“This is the week that we plant pots,” said Bridget Bergen, production manager at Bergen's Greenhouses. There will be 95 of the big flower pots sprinkled around Detroit Lakes this summer.

That’s up from the 35 flower pots that Bergen’s handled in 2016, when they first sprouted up around town. “I graduated in 2016,” Bridget Bergen said with a laugh – it was my job in high school.”

The big pots are a labor of love for Bergen’s, which does all the planting, delivery, watering and fertilizing from start to finish.

Production Manager Bridget Bergen with flowers ready to be shipped off across Minnesota and the Dakotas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

When the pots are planted and ready for public display on Memorial Day weekend, Bergen’s uses four semi trailers loaded with pots, two forklifts, and about 10 people to distribute them to designated spots around town.

Those crews start at 4 a.m. or earlier and work about a seven-hour shift from start to finish, Bridget said.

Bergen’s also makes sure the flowers stay alive all summer, watering and fertilizing them twice a week. It helps that Bergen’s uses Proven Winner Vista petunias. “They do awesome in the blazing heat of summer,” Bridget said. “We go through about 1,000 gallons of water twice a week.”

To do the watering, Bergen’s uses a flatbed truck with a 500-gallon tank, a rig that it bought just for the Downtown Alive project.

“It was important to us to do the watering to make sure they stay healthy,” said Bergen’s co-owner Mara Bergen.

The Bergen’s crew has a pretty good system down now, added Bridget.

”We buy water and fill up at the city treatment plant – we can fill our 500 gallon tank with clean water in about 5 minutes there,” she said. “Then we add in the fertilizer and we’re good to go.”

The standard flower mix in the pots this year will include Silverberry, fuchsia and bubblegum pink petunias, Vinca vines that trail over the edge of the pot, and a centerpiece of decorative plants like Cordyline.

“This mix is what works the best,” Bridget said. “It’s the most showy for a commercial application.”

Bergens Greenhouses is a colorful place to work this time of year, as spring flowers are in bloom. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The Downtown Alive project also includes 30 wintertime pot displays put together by Country Fields Greenhouse. “They do a nice job with it,” Mara Bergen said.

Detroit Lakes has attracted a lot of positive attention with its beautification efforts, Mara said. Residents of several other cities in the area have reached out to ask about the Downtown Alive project. “We just tell them what we do and how we do it,” she said.

“We think those pots make Detroit Lakes stand out compared to other towns,” Bridget said.

More than 300 hours of labor goes into those flower pots by the end of the season, a lot of that labor donated by Bergen’s.

“A big thank you to Bergen’s for doing all the heavy lifting, which we know isn’t an easy feat,” organizer Patty LaBarre said in an informational flier.

Oversized pots of pink petunias outside the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. File Photo

Donations are always needed to keep the beautification effort alive, and the goal this year is $40,000, about the same as the past few years.

If you love those big, beautiful flower pots, mail your donation to 901 Washington Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, Attention: Jack LaBarre.

If you have questions, contact Patty LaBarre at pattylabarre@hotmail.com or 218-841-4854.