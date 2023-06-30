Don’t get scammed! Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander shares safety tips

DETROIT LAKES – Gathered at the Holmes Art Cellar on Wednesday, June 28, people were ready to listen to Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander’s advice on how to stay safe and not get scammed.

Glander began the seminar by telling the group about his past experiences with scammers. His mother-in-law got a phone call from a scammer claiming to be her grandson and that he was in jail and needed money from her.

After his anecdote, Glander and the attendees shared plenty of advice on how to stay safe.

One of the most important tips is that unfamiliar phone numbers should be ignored. If it’s important the caller will leave a voicemail. If a phone call is answered it is best to not give away any sort of information until there is confirmation that the caller is safe to talk to.

Scammers are capable of “spoofing” local numbers to seem more legitimate, Glander said.

“They're using local numbers … I’ve received phone calls from my own number,” Glander said. “It gets your comfort level up and once you answer that phone then they start their business.”

Emails that say “you have won” are usually spam. Clicking on a sketchy email can give a computer a virus, and make sure to be aware of fake news articles sent through email. These can be scams as well.

It is important to lock up houses, apartments and cars inside the garage. Usually, when people get home from work they drop their valuables right by the door. Criminals can walk into the doorway and everything is then within arm's reach.

Glander also explained why it is important to ask who is at the door and what they want.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander tells stories about people who have been scammed and how it could have been stopped on Wednesday, June 28. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“How many times have I walked into an apartment building, especially when working," Glander said. "I can’t get in so I just pick a number and guess what happens? ‘Click’ the door comes open. They don’t ask or anything.”

Vacation or travel plans should only be told to close friends and family, and vacationers should never post on social media while away from home. That gives a burglar an opportunity to enter the home and steal any belongings.

There are ways to deter criminals from a home. Turning on a radio or television can make it seem like someone is home. Cameras and signs that say “Camera in use” are ways to deter a potential criminal.

Glander wrapped up the conversation by talking about personal safety.

“If you see something suspicious, don’t wait — call us right away,” he said. “Sometimes it may not be something that you think is a big thing, but, you know what, it could turn out to be a big thing.”

The Detroit Lakes Police Department can be reached at 218-847-4222. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 218-847-2661. For emergencies, dial 911.