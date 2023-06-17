Downtown mural 'Embracing Equinox' takes shape

DETROIT LAKES —The four seasons of Minnesota should all be on display on the Becker County Human Services Center building by July.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





Deneena Hughes and her daughter, Sophia Hughes, arrived in Detroit Lakes on Monday, June 12 to begin painting their mural, “Embracing Equinox.”

Bringing artistic murals to the Detroit Lakes area originated from Project 412, which funded the artistic endeavor along with the help of a grant.

Hughes said, when dreaming up the idea for her mural, there were an abundance of options.

“For artists, I think the difficult part is deciding which idea to go with,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deneena Hughes and her daughter Sophia Hughes are painting a mural that depicts the seasons. The mural is called “Embracing Equinox.” Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Hughes knew she wanted the mural to be representative of Becker County, and decided on showcasing the four seasons that play a big roll in those living in lake country.

“Not many hide in the winter here,” she said. “I also do ice and snow sculpting for Polar Fest, and people are out and about enjoying life, no matter the season.”

Once the concept of seasons was chosen, Hughes created a storyboard on a piece of paper that resembles a scroll. She noted the design was made to scale, so when it came to transferring the idea onto the concrete wall, it would be smooth sailing.

A mural is being painted on the walls of the Becker County Human Services building in Detroit Lakes as part of an art project created by Project 412. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Hughes pointed to a sailboat on the mural and said, “When I painted that (sailboat), I did not know it was the high school mascot. And, I didn’t know when I painted it red and white those were the (school) colors. That was a happy accident.”

She explained the mural on the building along Front Street West will feature the sunrise in spring, the full sun of summer and a sunset in autumn. The Minnesota Avenue side of the building will feature night and winter.

The duo are scheduled to set down their paint brushes for the weekend and plan to return the last week of June to complete the mural. Hughes said that once the painting is complete, she is thinking of putting an extra layer of UV protectant over the art piece.

“I painted with exterior latex paint with UV rating, so it won’t fade as fast,” she said.