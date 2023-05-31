99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Downtown street closures in Detroit Lakes to begin Thursday afternoon

To set up performance stage, vendor booths and other structures for the Street Faire at the Lakes, some downtown streets will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m.

2023 street closing map Street Faire cropped.jpg
This map from the 2023 Street Faire at the Lakes planning committee shows exactly where and when the street closures for festival setup will begin on Thursday, June 1. (Highway 10 is on the north end of the area that will be closed to traffic.)
Contributed / Street Faire at the Lakes
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 11:53 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Though the 23rd Annual Street Faire at the Lakes doesn't begin until Friday, June 2, some downtown Detroit Lakes streets will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The area of Holmes Street between Lake and Washington avenues will be closed from 2 p.m. onward, while Washington Avenue from Highway 10 to Frazee Street will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m., along with Front Street between Washington and Lake. One block of the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Holmes Street east of Washington Avenue will also be closed at that time.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

According to a Street Faire press release that was issued late Tuesday afternoon, any cars parked along the closed streets will be towed if they are not moved by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hours for the Street Faire are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a street dance on Holmes Street in front of the Eagles Club (112 Holmes Street West) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, with music by the Get Over It Band.

Downtown streets will be fully reopened to traffic once they are cleared on Saturday, June 3, with cleanup to be completed by "about 8 p.m.," according to the schedule that was attached to the press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information is available online at dlstreetfaire.com .

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Two hurt in car-pickup truck crash on Hwy 10 near New York Mills
May 31, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday
May 31, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
"Reflections of Tamarac"
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 31-June 11
May 31, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Street Faire.jpg
Local
These streets are closed to parking during Street Faire in Detroit Lakes June 2-3
May 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Blaine Henderson.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers cruise to victory in home-opener against Vergas
May 31, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
"The Little Mermaid" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake makes a splash in theaters
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Reed Henderson.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Henderson loses in first round of Section 8AA Individual finals
May 30, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli