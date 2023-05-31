Downtown street closures in Detroit Lakes to begin Thursday afternoon

DETROIT LAKES — Though the 23rd Annual Street Faire at the Lakes doesn't begin until Friday, June 2, some downtown Detroit Lakes streets will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The area of Holmes Street between Lake and Washington avenues will be closed from 2 p.m. onward, while Washington Avenue from Highway 10 to Frazee Street will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m., along with Front Street between Washington and Lake. One block of the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Holmes Street east of Washington Avenue will also be closed at that time.

According to a Street Faire press release that was issued late Tuesday afternoon, any cars parked along the closed streets will be towed if they are not moved by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hours for the Street Faire are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be a street dance on Holmes Street in front of the Eagles Club (112 Holmes Street West) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, with music by the Get Over It Band.

Downtown streets will be fully reopened to traffic once they are cleared on Saturday, June 3, with cleanup to be completed by "about 8 p.m.," according to the schedule that was attached to the press release.

More information is available online at dlstreetfaire.com .