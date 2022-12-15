Dozens of parked cars ticketed in Detroit Lakes as city enforces long-unused snow emergency ordinance

DETROIT LAKES — At least 30 vehicles parked on Detroit Lakes streets were ticketed Wednesday starting at 12:03 a.m. as part of an ongoing snow emergency declared by the city.

In all, there were 79 calls for service related to parking since early Wednesday morning, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said Thursday morning.

This winter, there are more people getting the $25 parking tickets and fewer police officers knocking on doors and giving owners the chance to move their cars to avoid getting a ticket, Todd said.

A parked and ticketed car on the north side of Detroit Lakes. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The city did do some vehicle ticketing last year, but the focus last year was more on education, and this year it’s more on enforcement, Todd said. “Last year we did as much warning and knocking on doors (as ticketing) just to get people transitioned into the (newly enforced) law,” he added. “There’s been quite a few citations given this year, and there’s been some towing of vehicles that have been ticketed and still haven’t been moved.”

The snow emergency was continued for Thursday and is expected to be extended into the weekend as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re still plowing around quite a few vehicles, but there seems to be more people getting out of the way,” Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Shawn King said Thursday.

The snow emergency ordinance has been on the books for a number of years, but the city decided to start enforcing it last winter. “The public works director before me did not call snow emergencies,” King said. “I prefer to get the cars off the streets — especially with these conditions.”

A parking citation issued during a snow emergency in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With slush underneath and snow on top, plow drivers can more easily hit soft spots — where a plow blade starts cutting ice, then hits dry pavement and jolts the truck — sometimes damaging a parked car, he said.

Detroit Lakes resident Rick Kennedy said he is glad to see the city enforce the ordinance. Not everybody makes an effort to move their cars off the streets and "it gets to be a real mess," he said. But there is a lot of rental housing in Detroit Lakes, and not all renters have off-street parking, he added.

This storm is part of a large national system that has been well-publicized, so the city was ”able to declare it (the snow emergency) early enough in advance,” said Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm.

Towing and ticketing are at the discretion of the police department, he added. “They can tow if they need to,” he said.

The blanket ban on all street parking in Detroit Lakes covers the entire city limits during a declared snow emergency. “We just encourage people to clear off some space in their driveways or their yards,” and get vehicles off the streets, Klemm said.

Apartment owners are supposed to provide adequate parking for their tenants, and parking garages count toward those parking spaces — so renters may need to clear out stuff now stored in their garages and park there to avoid being ticketed or towed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Detroit Lakes city snowplow stopped near apartment complexes on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The city considered implementing staggered parking bans — east-west routes one day and north-south routes the next, for example, but the city opted for a full parking ban for reasons of safety and efficiency, Klemm said.

“In a town our size, we do basically everything at the same time. We’re not set up that way (for alternate street parking),” he said.

“The whole point is for public safety,” he said. “We can do a better job clearing the streets the first time, curb-to-curb. It’s safer and more efficient.”

“We have a really good crew and they’re doing a good job of keeping the roads clear,” King said. “The heavy, wet snow does take a toll on our vehicles,” he added. There have been some temporary mechanical breakdowns, which slows the whole process. “When you take one truck out, it’s hard to get caught up,” he said.

In general, he added, “we have to find the happy medium where we can get snow moved without blocking driveways or throwing snow on the sidewalks, it can be tough sometimes.”

Enforcing the snow emergency ordinance is a cooperative effort between police and public works, and the police department does sometimes field angry calls when people get parking tickets.

“In general, I receive more feedback from somebody who receives a parking ticket than from somebody who receives a speeding ticket,” Todd said. “It’s just part of the job.”

But the overall goal is safety and efficiency. “I certainly understand the need for it,” Todd said. “It makes for safer driving for everybody and makes it easier for everybody … We want to make the city function as well as it can, and be a good partner, that’s the general objective here.”