Drive-by pellet gun shooting at Peoples Park was in response to 'death' threat, according to court records

DETROIT LAKES — Four young men face felony charges in Becker County District Court for a drive-by shooting with BB guns and pellet guns that peppered two vehicles in Detroit Lakes’ Peoples Park on July 10.

According to court records, at about 8:17 p.m., Detroit Lakes police responded to a call of ''shots fired'' at Peoples Park.

Christian James Anderson, 18, and Devin Richard Dwinell, 18, both of Detroit Lakes, and Benjamin Dean Petite, 19, and Brandon Jaycee Petite,18, both of Ponsford, are accused of being in a 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup truck that fired multiple BBs and pellets gun pellets in Peoples Park.

All four are charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree damage to property, and second-degree riot, all felonies.

Police called to the park saw a 1997 Dodge Ram with the driver's window shot out and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with the rear driver's side window shot out and numerous dents in various locations. Based on the damage, it appeared that numerous pellets had been fired at the vehicles and people in the area.

A man there said that he saw a pistol out the window of the Silverado and another person pointed a fully automatic pellet gun out and started ''spraying'' shots out the window.

One witness said that they believed that the shooters were intentionally aiming at them, and another said that the Silverado drove by at least one time, circled around, and fired at the group as it drove by a second time.

Yet another witness saw the vehicle drive up, roll down both front and back windows and ''full on shoot, spraying bullets.'' She believed they were aiming at people as they fired.

Benjamin Petite told an officer that the attack was in response to ''death'' threats the prior Sunday against Anderson. He said the four of them decided to go find the people who had made the threats.

Dwinell said that Anderson was driving the Silverado, Benjamin Petite was the front seat passenger, and Brandon Petite and Dwinell were in the back seat.

Dwinell admitted to having a CO2 revolver pistol and shooting at least five five times ''over'' a vehicle towards the fairgrounds. He said that Benjamin Petite shot the 1911 style gun and that Brandon Petite shot a BB gun that looks like an AR assault rifle.

A search of the Silverado turned up a 1911 style long replica pellet gun on the floor of Benjamin Petite's seat; a Vigilante revolver pellet gun on the floor near Dwinell's seat; and a Crossman Full Auto A4p replica assault pellet gun under the back driver's side seat.

An officer cleared four pellets that were remaining in the revolver's magazine, and found four CO2 cartridges in the front center console area and two more CO2 cartridges in the pouch behind the driver's seat where Brandon Petite was seated. Officers later discovered a metal container of Daisy pellets and three CO2 cartridges on Dwinell.

On July 12, Anderson, Benjamin Petite and Brandon Petite each posted a $10,000 bond and were released with conditions that include no firearms or dangerous weapons, and no trespassing at any Detroit Lakes City Park. On the same day, Dwinell posted $500 cash bail and was released under the same conditions.

Anderson’s next court appearance is set for July 24 before District Judge Michael Fritz. Benjamin Petite, Dwinell, and Brandon Petite will next appear Aug. 7 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

