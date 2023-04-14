Dunton Locks Boat Tram to get some much-needed upgrades

DETROIT LAKES — The Dunton Locks Boat Tram will be up and running again this year — and it will have upgraded cables and an upgraded motor to smooth out the ride.

The flat tram runs on rails and moves boats across a spit of land between Lake Sallie and Muskrat Lake.

It’s been in use for many years, replacing the old “lock” system that gave Dunton Locks County Park its name — and that at one time allowed boats to move on the Pelican River between Lake Sallie and Muskrat Lake, which have different elevations.

But the tram motor is over 60 years old, and equipment breakdowns last year caused the tram to be out of commission during two busy summer weekends, said Becker County Commissioner John Okeson, who pushed for the upgrades.

The improved motor will have a variable-speed start feature, “so there won’t be that big jolt,” Okeson said. “There will be a slow start, and then it will get up to speed.”

It will also have an automatic braking feature, “so that if the motor stops, the tram won’t roll back into the lake,” he added.

The Becker County Board on April 4 agreed to match up to $20,000 toward the revamped tram system, and private fundraising is expected to raise as much or more, Okeson said.

“I think we’ll meet or exceed that,” Okeson said in an interview, “There’s a lot of interest from people on (lakes) Detroit and Sallie, and even Melissa — and they can’t get to it.”

The tramway is popular with boaters, young and old, he said.

“It’s quite a tourist attraction out there,” Okeson said. “I was helping out there last year, and there were people coming down who couldn’t believe it — they were going to bring their grandkids to come see it.”

Some commissioners in the past were reluctant to put money into the old tramway, and there was talk of shutting the system down rather than spending money to repair it, but Okeson, who represents the area, “has done a lot of legwork on this,” said Commissioner Barry Nelson. “He has found some local people to help out.”

It also helps that the county can tap into its share of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act for its $20,000 share.

The tramway is part of the rich history of the park and the Pelican River, Okeson said. “It’s just a continuation of the old Pelican River Navigation System,” he said, which long ago operated steamboats up and down the Pelican River in this area.

“It really increases our real estate values out there,” Okeson noted.

The tramway is also good for business since people use it to boat to and from Zorbaz, Lakeside Tavern and other lakeshore businesses in Detroit Lakes, Okeson said.

The tram has traditionally been available on weekends and some holidays from about 11 a.m. until dark, Okeson said. The county sells both daily and seasonal passes, “but the seasonal passes kind of keep it operational,” he added.

The county is also working on plans to improve the large picnic shelter at Dunton Locks, and between that and the improved tramway, the county park may become an even more popular summertime destination, Okeson said.