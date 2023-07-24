DWI in Detroit Lakes leads Kentucky man to Veterans Court

DETROIT LAKES — Iain Andrew Johnson, 37, of Louisville, Kentucky has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI. A second felony DWI charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Sept. 19, 2022, he was pulled over on North Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes for license plate registration tabs that had expired in 2020.

The vehicle was slow to pull over and stop, and while speaking with Johnson, the officer could smell a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The officer asked Johnson several times to perform field sobriety tests and Johnson stated he did not want to. He also refused a preliminary breath test.

After being arrested, he volunteered to do field sobriety tests, performed poorly, again refused to take a PBT, and was re-arrested.

The officer found a cold,half empty can of Redd's Wicked Black Cherry alcoholic drink in the vehicle. At the jail, his blood alcohol level tested at .23 percent, nearly three times the legal limit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson was convicted of DWI on Dec. 10, 2021 in Wisconsin, and on Nov. 4, 2015 and Nov. 26, 2013 in Kentucky. His Kentucky driver’s license was suspended.

On July 12, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Johnson to 36 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. Credit was granted for three days previously served. He was fined $500 plus $105 in court fees.

As part of his stayed sentence, Johnson must complete a chemical dependency assessment, and successfully complete the Veterans Court Program.

Audubon man accused of felony domestic assault

Stephen Henry Sperl, 59, or rural Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault.

According to court records, on July 9 Becker County sheriff officers responded to a domestic call in Audubon. Sperl had allegedly thrown a person face-first into a kitchen wall so hard that it made a hole in the wall. The victim and Sperl are household members under state law. Sperl has two prior qualified domestic convictions within 10 years – a violated no-contact order and a domestic assault, and both convictions involve the same victim.

On July 10 Sperl was released on a $5,000 bond, under standard conditions of release. His next appearance was set for July 24 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Ponsford man accused of DWI, fleeing police

Jared Joseph Keezer, 34, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on July 7, a Becker County deputy saw a white van turn onto Pow Wow Highway in Becker County and begin to drive in the oncoming traffic lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deputy activated his lights, and the van did not stop and continued driving. After the deputy activated his siren, the van finally stopped. The driver was identified as Keezer, whose license was revoked. A 12 year-old passenger was in the vehicle.

When asked to step out of the vehicle and walk to the front of the patrol car, Keezer was swaying. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested. He submitted to a blood draw at Essentia Health St. Mary's hospital pursuant to a search warrant.

On July 11, Keezer was released without bail, under standard conditions of release. His next appearance is set for Aug. 28 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.