Eagles Aerie, Auxiliary donate funds to Food Pantry

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Eagles Aerie 2342 and its Auxiliary were busy during the month of March, collecting $1,250 in cash, plus two bags of food and health care items, for the Becker County Food Pantry.

Detroit Lakes Eagles Gaming Manager Steve Alberts presents a check to Becker County Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The local Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary raised $1,250 cash, plus two bags of food and health care items, for the Food Pantry during the month of March. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Eagles Gaming Manager Steve Alberts and Auxiliary President Tanya Anderson presented the donations to Food Pantry Executive Director Brad Carlson on Tuesday, March 28.

Donations made during the month of March are particularly critical for the Food Pantry, as that is the time that its annual Minnesota FoodShare campaign takes place. The Food Pantry celebrates the 40th anniversary of its official nonprofit designation this year on April 8.