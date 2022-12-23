Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails

Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.

ATVEken.jpg
Woods and Wheels ATV Club members presented Kent Eken with a plaque of recognition for his work on ATV trails in the region. Pictured are (from left) Russ Severson, Howard Kluender, Karlene Negen, Gary Negen, Peter Merch, state Sen. Kent Eken, Gary Thompson and Fritz Kunz.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The Woods and Wheels ATV Club, which is based in Detroit Lakes, presented state Sen. Kent Eken, DFL-Audubon, with a plaque recognizing the work he has done to bring ATV trails to the area.

Eken expressed appreciation for the recognition, and for the opportunity to work with the ATV club.

“ATVs are a great way to get people outdoors to enjoy nature,” Eken said. He added the activity also provides the opportunity to be social and provides an economic boon to many communities near the trails. “I also see ATV riding as a way to get kids outdoors and off computers. It’s a good form of physical activity, too.”

Eken also shared a story about a visit to an ATV trail up north. He went out alone on a trail and was having so much fun that he kept doing loops. People became concerned, as he was not responding to calls and messages. Luckily, he returned to the home base before the search party was sent out.

Eken announced he would not run for re-election to the Minnesota Senate, but recently noted he would be taking a position as a political action director for a public labor union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME to work with lawmakers on labor issues.

VFWATV.jpg
Woods and Wheels member Gary Thompson accepted a $1,000 check from the Detroit Lakes VFW, which was presented by Staff Sergeant Benjamin Doty. ATV club member Fritz Kunz was all smiles during the transaction.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

VFW donates to Woods and Wheels ATV Club for ATV safety classes for kids

The Woods and Wheels ATV Club started in 2005 and aimed to coordinate rides, events and activities for ATV enthusiasts. Another primary goal of the club is to establish permanent ATV riding areas in Becker County, according to its website .

The club now has about 30 members and about eight trail ambassadors that help patrol area trails to ensure those using the trails are following safety protocol. The ambassadors also look for damage on the trail that may create unsafe riding conditions.

The group also offers riding classes in the area for kids ages 12-15. Member Gary Thompson explained youngsters need a certificate if they want to ride, and sometimes parents also take the classes alongside the kids.

“That is good because the kids won’t tell their parents what they can’t do,” Thompson said.

Classes are offered twice a year, rain or shine, in May and September.

Helping make the classes affordable was the Detroit Lakes VFW, which donated $1,000 to the club on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

