Emergency crews clean up diesel fuel spill in downtown Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Diesel fuel bubbled up through a manhole from an underground tank on Friday morning, causing a spill outside the Detroit Lakes jet engine turbine plant downtown. The small plant is used infrequently to generate emergency overflow power for the electrical grid.

Sacks of absorbent material were dumped on the spill and used to soak up the diesel fuel prior to sweeping it up. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Detroit Lakes firefighters and police officers, along with Becker County deputies and city workers responded to the scene of the spill, and were able to keep it out of the city sewer system, according to Detroit Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Swenson.

Detroit Lakes firefighters at the scene of the diesel fuel spill in downtown Detroit Lakes on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The ladder in the background is leaning against the city's jet engine turbine plant. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Emergency responders carried bags of floor-dry material and spread the absorbent material around the paved parking area, soaking up the diesel fuel and keeping it in place until street sweeper equipment could be brought in to clean up the mess.