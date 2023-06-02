Enrollment levels out for Detroit Lakes and Frazee school districts after turbulent years

DETROIT LAKES —Rewind back to a time before working remotely and online learning were commonplace lingo. Public school districts statewide projected declining enrollments in coming years due to more families opting to have fewer children. So, how did the area schools fare with enrollment as the 2022-23 school year came to a close?

The Detroit Lakes School District expected hits to the student population prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which appears to have expedited the projected loss and created a new status quo. Detroit Lakes Superintendent Mark Jenson said that during the first year back to school after the pandemic, the district saw a decrease of 100 students in the 2020-21 school year. Some of those students found that online learning better suited their needs, while others may have gone the route of home-schooling. As the district concluded the 2022-23 school year, there appears to be a stabilization in the student population, as the district only saw a decrease of about 12 students. The district started the 2022-23 school year with a student population of 2,739 and ended the year with a May enrollment of 2,725.

The Frazee-Vergas School District also saw a shift in enrollment in recent years. Superintendent Terry Karger said prior to the pandemic, the district averaged 830 students in K-12. Executive Assistant Stacey Foss reported the May 5 school board minutes stated the district had an enrollment of 812 students, a loss of 18 students. Karger said that while enrollment typically fluctuates from the start of the school year to the end, the district is not seeing the drastic changes that occurred during the pandemic.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





Both the Detroit Lakes and Frazee school districts are looking ahead to next year’s newest Lakers and Hornets starting kindergarten. A program called Kindergarten Roundup was held several months ago, in which districts were given a glimpse of expected new students.

Jenson said Detroit Lakes expects about 185 little Lakers to sail into kindergarten come fall. The number of incoming kindergartners shows consistency with the recently concluded school year, where there were 188 kindergarten students in the district, according to the October monthly enrollment report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karger said nearly 60 kindergarten Hornets are projected to be buzzing around the elementary halls come next school year.

Budgetary changes after COVID-19-related funding ends

School districts also had to act on budgetary changes with pandemic-related funds administered through state and federal governments ending. Districts were given limitations on what the funds could be spent on, such as improving heating, ventilation, air conditioning systems or staffing.

Detroit Lakes put much of its COVID-19-related funding into personnel. Some of those positions were eliminated due to the funding drying up. However, Jenson said class sizes, overall, will see minimal impact. He noted the average elementary school class size is 22 students. He said that general high school class size averages vary from 15 to 30 students.

Karger said the Frazee-Vergas School District also focused some funds on staffing, including an additional teacher in fourth grade and kindergarten. He said the district was able to have about 14 students per elementary class with the additional staff members. Next year, the number may be closer to 20 students per class.

“At the high school there is a little more impact,” Karger said.

The Frazee-Vergas School District hired a truancy officer and a student success coordinator to help high school students get on the right track and reach their academic goals. He added the district also hired two districtwide mental health providers with its COVID-19 funds. He said all positions showed successful measures and positive impacts on students and staff. Therefore, he is concerned about what will happen when the district loses those positions.

The Frazee-Vergas School District has seen several updates to the exterior and interior of both the elementary and high school building, as well as a newly built sporting complex. File photo

Challenges and success of 2023 reviewed

Every district faces unique trials. With a broad brush, Jenson said the most notable challenge facing Lakers is the changing landscape of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Matching this to the needs of our students and the expectations of our families and community will continue to be our challenge,” Jenson said.

Karger said the Hornets' large-scale challenge has been learning what the new average enrollment will be in coming years. As the data is watched, he added the district has worked hard to help students get back on track academically following pandemic disruptions.

Sometimes, challenges come alongside success. As the districts forged ahead in a new age of education, Jenson said many successes have been recognized on the horizon in Detroit Lakes. Two of the more prevalent celebrations included the academy model at the high school, and the district’s relationships with local businesses.

The academy model allows students to pick potential career pathways and dip their toes into their chosen fields. Providing hands-on career learning opportunities goes hand-in-hand with the school's relationships with community businesses.

“The level of partnerships with our community businesses are unlike what you see in many other districts,” Jenson said. “There is a distinct pride in our community partners and working with our schools to help our students have a meaningful experience outside the classroom.”

Karger has also seen plenty of successes that can be measured this year in Frazee. He said the district’s ability to invest and focus on mental health for its students and staff has been a success. There has also been a new level of excitement in the district with several construction projects finishing up. Both schools saw updated bus drop-offs and parking lot enhancements made to improve student safety, as well as updates to both buildings. Frazee is also nearing completion of the new sports complex, which includes a new football field and track.