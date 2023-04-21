Erhard man dies in one-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

PERHAM — An Erhard man died Wednesday in Otter Tail County after his pickup truck left the roadway and struck a group of trees.

Craig Alan Samp, 70, of Erhard had undetermined critical injuries, and he was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to the Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, where he later died, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. on County Highway 43, north of Riverview Road – roughly halfway between Fergus Falls and Maplewood State Park in Friberg Township.

Samp, who was wearing a seatbelt, was alone in his 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and was northbound on County Highway 43, when the truck left the roadway, passed over an approach, and then struck a group of trees. The Underwood Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service.