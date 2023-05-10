99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Essentia Health in Fargo gets $30K grant to give rides to area cancer patients

The economic burden of cancer is more profound in survivors who are younger or were diagnosed in childhood, underinsured or uninsured and have lower incomes. 

Bus&Ind_HealthcareEssentia.jpg
(Tribune File Photo)
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 9:49 AM

FARGO — The Essentia Health-Fargo Foundation  is honored to receive a $30,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society to help alleviate the financial burden of getting to and from cancer treatment.

This grant is one of 380 transportation grants totaling $6.2 million awarded to health systems nationwide. The funding will allow health systems to provide eligible patients an estimated 577,350 rides.

“We are all feeling the impact of rising prices in our everyday life, but when you are facing cancer treatment these issues can feel overwhelming,” said Sue Omdalen, Essentia Health-Fargo Foundation director. “Thanks to the ACS, we are able to provide our patients these extremely valuable transportation dollars to support them during a challenging time.”

The Essentia Health-Fargo Foundation was established in 2010 to improve the lives of our patients and families. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting people through their journey to a healthy life and ensuring health care remains local and accessible to everyone who needs it.

Why transportation funding is needed

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of transportation to treatment prevents many people living with cancer from getting high-quality care, which worsens cancer outcomes.

  • In a study presented at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Quality Care Symposium, ACS researchers found that 2.8% of cancer survivors reported delays in care due to transportation barriers. Cancer survivors who delayed care due to lack of transportation were more likely to use the emergency room and had the highest risk of all-cause and cancer-specific mortality.
  • According to the ACS’  Cancer Treatment and Survivorship Facts & Figures 2022-2024 , cancer survivors experience greater financial hardship than the general population for many reasons, including the inability to work. They also have higher out-of-pocket medical costs compared to people without a history of cancer. The economic burden of cancer is more profound in survivors who are younger or were diagnosed in childhood, underinsured or uninsured and have lower incomes. 

“Not having access to high-quality cancer treatment due to where you live contributes to the disparities we see in cancer outcomes,” said Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer for the ACS. “It’s important to provide the funding and programming needed to keep a lack of transportation from impacting survival. The local health systems we partner with across the country use this funding to deliver assistance directly to the patients who need it most.”

Essentia offers comprehensive cancer care services at four cancer centers located in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Located at the Essentia Health-South University Clinic , the Fargo Cancer Center is accredited as a Comprehensive Community Cancer Program from the Commission on Cancer. It's also accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Goosey.jpg
Local
Dog, dog, goose
May 10, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
The birders are coming! Detroit Lakes' 26th Annual Festival of Birds is set for May 18-20. (Vicki Gerdes/Tribune)
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, May 10-21
May 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Ethan Walz (edited).jpg
Local
Ethan Walz defeats Nerissa Hendrickson in Detroit Lakes School Board race
May 09, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
FSA Ambulance lights
Minnesota
Kayaker's body recovered along North Shore of Lake Superior
May 09, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
"Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequel is out-of-this-world fun
May 09, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
bpa group.jpg
Local
Laker places seventh at national Business Professionals of America competition
May 09, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Bestge Family.jpeg
Local
Lake Park's Bestge receives Paul Harris Fellowship from Detroit Lakes Rotarians
May 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes