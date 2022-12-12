Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes welcomes new podiatrist

Dr. Ben Olsen, a podiatry specialist, has joined the health provider team at Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes, according to a Dec. 12 news release.

Dr. Ben Olsen.png
Dr. Ben Olson, podiatrist, Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes, Dec. 2022
Contributed / Essentia Health
News Staff
By News Staff
December 12, 2022
DETROIT LAKES — Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes has added a new podiatrist to their health team, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the health provider.

Dr. Ben Olsen, a podiatry specialist, has the ability to treat more than two dozen different foot conditions, including: Achilles tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet and foot fractures, according to the Essentia Health website .

"After researching Essentia, I found that the mission and values of the health system harmonize well with how I view and practice modern health care," stated Dr. Olsen, in the news release. "I am very open and honest about all options and will make sure all patients are presented with as much information as I can provide."

Olsen received his medical degree from Des Moines University and completed his residency in podiatric surgery at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa. He is also certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

"My patients should know that I will treat them as I would my closest family members," he said.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Olsen, call: (218) 844-2347.

