Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather

DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes, 1027 Washington Ave., will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, go to Essentia Health’s website .

It should be noted that Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital remains open to provide urgent and emergency care at all times.