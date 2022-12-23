Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
DETROIT LAKES — Due to inclement weather, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes, 1027 Washington Ave., will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, go to Essentia Health’s website .
It should be noted that Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital remains open to provide urgent and emergency care at all times.
