Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather

Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23

campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Essentia Health St. Mary's in Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKESDue to inclement weather, Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes, 1027 Washington Ave., will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointment; where applicable, telehealth options remain available. For information about virtual visits, go to Essentia Health’s website .

It should be noted that Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital remains open to provide urgent and emergency care at all times.

Related Topics: WEATHER ALERTALL-ACCESSESSENTIA HEALTH
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
JenniferPedersen.jpg
Local
Pedersen to fill interim school board seat
The board agreed to hold a special election on May 9, 2023, to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Henderson.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter