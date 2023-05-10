99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Ethan Walz defeats Nerissa Hendrickson in Detroit Lakes School Board race

Walz will serve out the remaining 15 months of a seat vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district.

Ethan Walz (edited).jpg
Ethan Walz
File Photo
By Nathan Bowe
May 09, 2023 at 9:51 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Ethan Walz has defeated Nerissa Hendrickson, 321 votes to 292 votes, to win a seat on the Detroit Lakes School Board.

The unofficial results were released after votes were counted in a special election Tuesday.

Walz will serve out the remaining 15 months of a seat vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district. Her last board meeting was in October of 2022. Because Henderson resigned after the cutoff date to file for the regular election in November of 2022, the special election was required.

Nerissa hendrickson (edited).jpg
Nerissa Hendrickson
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The board agreed to hold the special election in May.

Walz grew up in Detroit Lakes and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 2018. He is director of training and outreach at Olander Bus Service, where he also drives school buses on a regular basis. He has been with Olander for six years. It was his third run for school board.

Walz now sits on one of the pathway advisory councils for the school district, looking at the curriculum and special programming for the Production Academy, which leads students toward jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, logistics, “anything in the trades area,” he said.

Walz also sits on the DL school district’s chemical health and dependency committee, and its family engagement subcommittee.

Hendrickson, 43, grew up in Detroit Lakes, where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband J.D. Hendrickson. He is a software developer who works remotely. and she owns or co-owns several small businesses. This was her first run for public office.

The Hendricksons have put their artistic skills to good use by designing, building, painting and adding the artistic touches to the stage sets for the Detroit Lakes High School fall musicals.

The results will become official after certification by the school district's canvassing board.

