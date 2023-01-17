Exchange student shares Spanish culture with Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Ari Deu has dreamed of coming to America as an exchange student since hearing rave reviews from her older brother about his exchange experience.

“He went to Canada, but I didn’t want to be placed somewhere that was cold,” she said. With a laugh, she recognized not all states in the union are as warm as she thought. “I had only seen snow three times in my life, and it was never this much.”

The 15-year-old was one of 15 high school students in Spain with hopes of studying abroad via the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE).

“Only one got a family, and it was me,” she said, adding the stroke of luck came a few weeks before school started in September. “I didn’t expect it would happen, but then I received a message from my host mom. I was freaking out; I was so happy.”

Roberta Lotvola, the local coordinator for CIEE, said the program is “constantly looking for new families” to host a student for either five months or a full school year.

“Families can come in all shape sizes: empty nesters, young couples, families with young kids and families with high school kids,” she said. “Host families are volunteers. They need to offer a bed, place to study, three meals a day and are told to treat the student like any other member of their family.”

Alicia Isakson and her husband Craig learned about hosting an exchange student and thought it “sounded fun” and would be a good opportunity for their children to learn about other cultures.

“We have a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old,” she said, adding exchange students could be from Spain, Germany, Thailand, Italy, Mexico and elsewhere.

CIEE conducts a background check on the host family and provides student profiles for the family to review.

“Ari (Deu) seemed to be the best fit for our family,” Isakson said. “She seemed to be a happy-go-lucky, and positive kid.”

Since Deu arrived, Isakson said her family has enjoyed learning about Spain and the Spanish culture. The Isaksons are also getting a taste of what is in store when their youngsters reach their teen years.

“We feel like we are navigating high school for the first time,” Isakson said, adding there are more trips to the school for activities, athletics and events. “It’s really fun to have someone new be a part of our family and we are hoping to have this relationship for a long time.”

For more information on hosting an exchange student (or becoming one) visit www.ciee.org or call 218-849-5185.