Expect delays on Highway 59 north of Detroit Lakes starting next week

DETROIT LAKES — Motorists can expect delays on Highway 59 north of Detroit Lakes, starting on Monday, June 26, weather permitting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin a preventative maintenance chip seal project in both directions on Highway 59, from Highway 34 to the Buffalo River south of Ogema. The work is expected to take two days to complete.

Crews will start by applying tack and rock, which will sit for one day. Then, another crew will come back to apply fog seal. Temporary striping will be in place during these phases.

A pilot car and flaggers will control traffic, and motorists should plan for daily lane closures in the areas where crews are working. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

Once the chip seal portion of the project is complete, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping. That work will be done under traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.