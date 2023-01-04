Explore the wonders of winter at Tamarac with snowshoeing, ice fishing, movies and more

DETROIT LAKES — With hundreds of acres of snow-covered beauty to explore, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge is the place to be this January and February.

Numerous winter recreation opportunities are available, from snowshoeing and cross-country skiing to ice fishing, skijoring and even wildlife watching from the comfort of your motor vehicle.

Starting on Jan. 8 and continuing through Feb. 26, the Refuge's Visitor Center will be open every Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. for borrowing a pair of snowshoes, strolling through the exhibits and shopping at the Friends of Tamarac Nature Store (i.e., the gift shop).

"We're calling it 'Snowshoe Sundays,'" said Tamarac Park Ranger Janice Bengtson. "We have snowshoes available in all sizes, for adults and children, free of charge. Anyone can come out and try a pair; it's a good opportunity to try some snowshoeing and see if you like it, before investing in a pair of snowshoes of your own."

Bengtson noted that there were a couple of short trail loops located near the Visitor Center for newcomers, as well as some longer ones for the more adventurous explorers.

The Chippewa Picnic Area Trail, a half-mile loop that takes snowshoers along the Otter Tail River near South Chippewa Lake, through a mix of conifer and deciduous trees, is a great place for beginners; and the Old Indian Hiking Trail on Highway 29 is a 2.4-mile loop trail that will take you deep into the old growth oak, maple and pine forests, through some hilly areas. Restrooms are available at both the Chippewa Picnic Area and the Pine Lake Trailhead (about three miles south of the visitor center), Bengtson added.

There are also trails near the Tamarac Discovery Center, including the 1.4-mile Bear Paw Loop. Parking near the Visitor Center is available on weekdays; visitors may park near the entrance gate when the Center is closed, and walk in to access trails.

And snowshoeing is just the beginning: At 2 p.m. every Sunday, there will also be a free, nature-themed movie screened in the Visitor Center's theater.

"They (the movies) last about an hour, and they're all family-friendly," Bengtson said. "They're always good ones, and we have a few new films this year too. We like to mix it up a little bit and keep them fun. You can go out, snowshoe a little bit, then come back in and watch a movie."

Cross-country skiing is also a popular recreational activity at Tamarac, she added: There are two ski loops available, at Tamarac and Pine lakes.

The Pine Lake Trail is one of several groomed cross-country ski trails available at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. A special cross-country skiing event, hosted by the Detroit Lakes Area Nordic Ski Club, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m., with Ski Club volunteers available at the Pine Lake parking area to offer ski tips and advice on which trails are best for your level of skiing prowess. There will also be treats and hot beverages served. Contributed / Kelly Blackledge

"The two-mile Tamarac Loop will take you through a field, among the oak-maple forest and along the shores of Tamarac Lake," while "the Pine Lake Loop is nearly 6 miles and will guide you around Pine Lake, with some spectacular views," says an informational brochure describing the various recreational opportunities. "Both trails are generally even terrain, with a few short hills to keep your trek interesting. Parking is available at the Pine Lake Trailhead, and trails are groomed courtesy of the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club. Please do not hike, snowshoe or bicycle on the groomed ski trails."

The Nordic Ski Club will also be hosting a special Cross Country Ski Trek event on Jan. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., Bengtson noted. Trail options include the two-mile Tamarac Loop, the 6-mile Pine Lake Loop or the Blackbird Wildlife Drive. Participants can meet at the Pine Lake Parking Area, located on County Highway 29.

"We'll have some folks there to meet you and give some ski tips, as well as insight and ideas on where to ski," Bengtson said. "They're also providing a warming fire and some treats and warm beverages."

Ice fishing is also permitted within the Refuge, on North Tamarac, Two Island, Waboose and Pine lakes, she noted, but added, "There are no snowmobiles or ATVs allowed within the Refuge, and no vehicles are permitted out on the ice."

In other words, lake access is on foot only: Small, portable fish houses are permitted, Bengtson said, but must be removed when finished, as they cannot be left out on the ice overnight.

On Feb. 26, the Friends of Tamarac will be hosting a Youth Ice Fishing Day on North Tamarac Lake, from 1 to 4 p.m. Fishing guides will be available to provide lessons, Bengtson said.

"We'll have some experienced ice anglers out there," she added, noting that participants will learn the basics of how to reel in pan fish such as bluegills, bass and crappie. Advance registration via eventbrite.com is requested, and each kid who signs up before the event will receive a free fishing kit to take home with them at the end of the day. Park at the North Tamarac Lake Access on Cty Hwy 26. A warming station and a restroom will be available.

Skijoring is recommended on service roads including Lost Lake, Teacracker, and River Road. There are also some winter hiking opportunities available, weather permitting, and wildlife watching by car is available along County Highways 26, 29, 143 and 35, which bisect the Refuge and are maintained by the Becker County Highway Department for travel access throughout the winter. Bruce Boulevard, which is also accessible by car, is maintained by Refuge staff. The Blackbird Wildlife Drive, however, is closed to motor vehicle traffic from Dec. 15 through at least April 15 (or longer depending on spring melt conditions). Bicycle traffic is only permitted on county and township roads.

Pets are permitted, but due to traps and snares being set for wildlife management purposes, it's best to keep them on a leash at all times.

Movie schedule

All Sunday movies at the Tamarac Visitor Center start at 2 p.m., and last approximately 50-55 minutes.



Jan. 8 — "Santa’s Wild Home." Lapland is famous for being the magical home of Santa Claus. But this northernmost region of Europe is a real place where animals such as reindeer, Great Gray owls, wolverines, wolves and bears live out their lives in the tundra and forest. Take an intimate look long after the Christmas lights are taken down to discover how these creatures survive.

Jan. 15 — "Aurora: Fire in the Sky." A magic light breaking the blackness of the polar night, the aurora has always struck people with awe. Embark on a visual journey around the globe from ancient myths and legends to scientific explorations of this natural spectacle.

Jan. 22 — "Snowbound: Animals in Winter." From the shelter of our homes, snow looks magical, but it’s a harsh reality to many animals. Meet some of the most iconic snow animals from across the globe, from the penguins of Antarctica to the bison of Yellowstone to the arctic fox. Other animals include lynx, reindeer, and polar bear. Discover the incredible adaptations and strategies these animals use to survive.

Jan. 29 — "Snow Bears." The story of the life-changing journey of newborn polar bear cubs as they and their mother leave the safety of the den. Witness their adventures and the dangers they face along this 400-mile to the sea to feed.

Feb. 5 — "Penguin Post Office." In the heart of the Antarctic Peninsula there's a unique British post office surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery that includes 3,000 gentoo penguins. Every summer, this colony of penguins returns from deep sea fishing to its breeding grounds alongside the post office, trekking nearly two miles across sea ice and snow to get there. They rush to find a partner, build a nest, lay eggs and protect those eggs from predators, and then finally get down to the task of raising their young.

Feb. 12 — "Love in the Animal Kingdom." Animals dance, sing, flirt and compete with everything they’ve got to secure a mate. But are these important bonds love? Take a provocative look at the feminine wiles of a gorilla, the search for Mr. Right among a thousand flamingos, the soap opera arrangements of gibbons and more.

Feb. 19 — "The Mighty Weasel." Discover the truth about the infamous weasel family often portrayed as villains and associated with unsavory behavior. Learn about their problem-solving skills, their unique sense of smell and the secrets behind their flexibility.

Feb. 26 — "Viva Puerto Rico." Tired of winter? Escape to Puerto Rico! Puerto Rico is a tropical island infused with unique natural wonders but special native wildlife species are threatened with extinction. Meet the charismatic scientists dedicated to restoring Puerto Rico's rich biological heritage including manatees, parrots, and turtles.

Friends of Tamarac Annual Meeting

The Friends of Tamarac will be holding their annual meeting at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a social hour and dinner in the Holmes Ballroom from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by the meeting and program in the main theater. The program will showcase the 2022 documentary film, "Rhythms of Refuge," which explores the changing seasons at Tamarac through all four seasons.

Filmmakers Chris Walker and Jared Eischen will be on hand to share a few stories of collecting footage for the film, and answer a few audience questions as well. Cost to attend is $25 per person, and tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com .