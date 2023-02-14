Filing opens for school board special election

DETROIT LAKES — Candidates can now file for the Detroit Lakes School Board seat that will be decided in a special election on May 9.

Filing can be done at the district office, 702 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes. There is a fee of $2. Filing closes on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

The seat up for election has a term of 1 ½ years and was vacated by Courtney Henderson, who moved out of the district. Her last board meeting was in October 2022.

Because Henderson’s resignation happened after the cut-off date to file for the school board’s regular election in November 2022, a special election is required.

The board agreed to hold the special election in May to allow for potential candidates to prepare to campaign, as well as give candidates that had run in the general election cycle an opportunity to recuperate.

In the interim, the board agreed to appoint a person to fill the vacant seat. The board accepted applications and several applied. The board appointed Jennifer Pedersen, who recently served on the school board, but did not run for reelection in November 2022.

Upon appointing Pedersen, board members noted she was chosen from the applicant pool for the interim seat because her experience on the board would make for a smooth transition.