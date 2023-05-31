99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Finding your EDGE: Chamber to launch 2023 women's speaker series June 14

The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce is planning a three-part Women's EDGE speaker series this year. "EDGE" stands for Engage, Develop, Grow and Empower.

Kat Perkins Bandshell.jpg
Singer-songwriter Kat Perkins, who is a native of North Dakota, launched last year's Women's EDGE Speaker Series at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell. This year, it will be humorist, author and business consultant Renee Rongen taking her turn under the shade of the bandshell's roof, where she will be launching the fourth annual Women's EDGE Series on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 3 p.m.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 8:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — It was back in March of 2020 that the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce launched a new motivational speaker series geared specifically toward women.

"Women's EDGE" has been going strong since then, with a wide variety of speakers from across the country making their way to Detroit Lakes to share messages that "Engage, Develop, Grow and Empower" — which is what the acronym EDGE represents, according to chamber President Carrie Johnston.

She describes the Women’s EDGE Speaker Series as "a way for local women to gather, connect, and build work and life skills, outside of the work environment."

This year's EDGE series, which launches Wednesday, June 14, with a presentation from Reneé Rongen , continues that tradition.

"This year we're excited to bring in Reneé Rongen for a June 14 presentation at the (City Park) Bandshell," Johnston said. "Reneé is a humorist and author who's been doing public speaking for a number of years. She's just a fun person, very inspirational."

Reneé Rongen.jpg
Reneé Rongen will launch the fourth annual Women's EDGE Speaker Series at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 14, at 3 p.m.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce

Johnston added that, for the launch of the fourth annual speaker series, they're going to have what Rongen terms "the ultimate pajama party." Participants are each asked to bring along a brand-new pair of pajamas, from newborn size up to adult, with all of the pajamas to be collected and donated to the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center of Detroit Lakes. Or, if they prefer, they can drop off their donation at the LCRC office, which is located at 1339 Pelican Lane in Detroit Lakes.

To date, Rongen's ultimate pajama parties have resulted in the donation of more than 1 million pairs of pajamas to shelters and safe houses across the globe, according to the flier that was used to promote the event.

Pajama Party.jpg
Reneé Rongen, who will be speaking at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell on June 14 as part of the "Women's EDGE" speaker series hosted by the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce, is asking those who sign up for the event to bring along a new pair of pajamas for donation to the local Lakes Crisis and Resource Center.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce

The second presentation in the EDGE series, which is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the new Becker County Museum (714 Summit Ave.), will feature artist, business coach and author Kristi Floersch .

The finale of this year's series is set for Nov. 8 at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area and features entrepreneur, leadership coach and consultant Melissa Marshall.

Though the venues and speakers change for each presentation, all talks start at 3 p.m., Johnston said. Each event usually lasts anywhere from an hour and a half to two hours, which includes opportunities for attendees to network, socialize, or, if the presenter has books for sale, they could be asked to do an impromptu book signing, she added.

Sponsors for this year's series are BTD Manufacturing, SJE-Rhombus, Sanford Health and Midwest Bank. The Women's EDGE series is a fundraiser for the chamber, and there is a cost to attend: The fee is $125 for all three speakers or $45 for individual presentations. For more information and to reserve tickets, call 218-847-9202, visit www.visitdetroitlakes.com , or go to the chamber’s Facebook page . You can also email Johnston at carrie@visitdetroitlakes.com.

Sharpen Your EDGE.jpg
The full lineup for this year's Women's EDGE Speaker Series includes Renee Rongen, Kristi Floersch and Melissa Marshall. The series, which was launched in 2020, is a fundraiser for the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Contributed / Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce

