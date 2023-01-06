Fire destroys house in Lake Park

LAKE PARK — Just as the sun rose on New Year’s Day, 10-year-old Isabell Travis went into her father’s room and woke him with urgency.

“Whatever they did in school for fire training, she absorbed everything,” said Michael Travis, Isabell’s father.

As Travis opened his eyes he said his daughter informed him that she “saw something flash” in the bathroom at his apartment on Second Street in Lake Park. As he went to investigate, his neighbor called.

The house at 2057 Second St. in Lake Park had an apartment in the front portion of the house and another in the back end, which is where Travis lived.

“Jericha (Sims), who lives in the other apartment with her family, called and asked if the place was on fire,” he recalled. “Then everything happened: boom, boom, boom.”

Sims recalled it was around 6:45 a.m. when her eyes opened to see her room “illuminated by a bright orange color.” She blinked a few times, made a mental note that there was no smell of smoke and then got up to look out the window.

“I saw burnt chunks of ash falling off the house,” she said.

After a house fire on New Year's Day, Justin and Jericha Sims and their two young children are now living at a parent's house in Detroit Lakes. They are hoping to find a new rental in Lake Park as soon as possible. The two are employed at the Roadhouse in Cormorant. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sims woke her husband, Justin Sims. While she called 911 and began the process of getting their children and evacuating the house, her husband rushed outside, barefoot, and began banging on the door of his neighbor.

Once everyone was safely out, Travis said his first instinct was to find a hose and try to knock down the flames.

“I was in a panic,” he said. “All that I ended up doing was losing my car keys along the way (to the outdoor spigot).”

Lake Park Fire Chief Dave Coufal said dispatch called in the fire around 6:58 a.m. and the first truck arrived on scene by 7:03 a.m. Upon arrival, the firefighters got confirmation that everyone was out of the two residences, which shared an adjoining wall.

“One structure was partially engulfed,” Coufal said. “We set up hose lines and attacked from the exterior.”

The firefighters entered the structure through Travis’ apartment and advanced until the fire was extinguished, Coufal said.

“By then, it had spread to the front apartment through the attic,” he added, noting that was the cause of the roof collapsing.

According to the Hector International Airport weather station, temperatures in Lake Park on Jan. 1 hung below 10 degrees until almost 10 a.m. Coufal said freezing temperatures mean more challenges for firefighters, as the water creates an ice-covered ground and gear.

Despite the difficulties that come with battling a fire in winter, Coufal said the firefighters on scene “Worked their butts off, and, plain and simple, did their job.”

Assisting the Lake Park Fire Department were Audubon and Hawley. Coufal said about seven or eight fire trucks were on scene.

While Travis and Sims lost their home, both repeatedly thanked the fire departments for the quick response and salvaging what mementos they could from the fire. Travis said the firefighters were able to pull framed pictures of his child from the wall and get them outside undamaged, which meant the world to him. Sims said the firefighters brought out a file cabinet with important documents, such as birth certificates.

Michael Travis was one renter in the two-unit apartment at 2057 Second St. in Lake Park who safely escaped an early morning fire on New Year's Day. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After living in the same home for almost 15 years, Travis feels as if a “guardian angel” watched over him and his neighbors for both to have woken when they did, and acted quickly.

“A few more minutes and it could’ve been much worse,” he said.

Sims said it felt like 10 minutes had passed after exiting the house when the “roof was in their living room.”

In addition to recognizing the blessing, Travis said he has also been humbled by the generosity of the community. Area residents, firefighters, the Red Cross and his employers at B&G Drywall (Mike and Samantha Bergh) have stepped up to provide necessities.

“My brother took it upon himself to open a GoFundMe (on his behalf),” he said. “I’m not one to take; I’d rather help. But I had to choke down that thought, and learn to accept help.”

Sims said her family has seen the same support as her neighbor, and they also have a GoFundMe page.

“We’re also looking for another place to rent in Lake Park,” Sims said. “We love this community and want to stay here.”

She and her husband work at the Roadhouse in Cormorant. Sims encouraged anyone with a rental option to reach out to either her at 218-841-3361 or her husband at 218-849-4634.

Both Travis and the Simses grew up in the area and were fortunate enough to have family to invite them in while they look for a new place to call home.

Guesses can only be made at this point as to what started the fire as it is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Based on where the sparks were first seen and the area of the house with the most black scars from the fire, Travis guessed it began near the electric box.

Coufal, who has been chief at Lake Park the past several years noted the department has 20 members on the crew and four open spots. Anyone interested in joining the department can stop by the city hall (2032 Second St.) for more information.

