News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fireworks on New Year's Eve? Detroit Mountain has 'em

Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be the place to be on New Year's Eve this year. There will be fireworks, music and more, even for those who don't plan on skiing, tubing or snowboarding.

Fireworks.jpg
For the first time ever, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting a New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 — complete with fireworks. The dazzling display will be set off from atop the mountain at 8 p.m., with festivities inside DMRA's main lodge continuing until 9 p.m.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — For the first time ever, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting a New Year's Eve celebration this year — complete with fireworks.

"It will be a blast," said Detroit Mountain General Manager Mark Knutson. "We just want the whole region to come out and watch the fireworks blasting off from the mountain. And the lodge will be open for skiers and non-skiers alike. There will be food and drink specials, and we're working on lining up some music too."

The display will be set off from atop the mountain at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, with the festivities inside DMRA's main lodge continuing until 9 p.m. The ski lifts will close at 9 p.m. and the tubing hill will close at 6 p.m.

Knutson said he decided on a fireworks show because he thought setting them off from "the tallest peak in the area" would be a great way to close out the year.

"The whole city will be able to see it," he added — but the staff at DMRA is also hoping to draw as many local residents as possible out to the mountain for their celebration.

"It's a very family-friendly event," Knutson added, "so you can come out and celebrate with us, have some fun and get the kids home at a decent time."

And because the festivities wrap up well before midnight, he added, it shouldn't keep anyone from going out to their favorite bar or restaurant, or cuddling up in front of the fireplace at home to ring in 2023.

Knutson said that the New Year's Eve celebration is just one example of his plans to draw more people to the mountain, whether they are skiers, or snowboarders, or tubing enthusiasts in the winter, mountain bikers or hikers in the summer — or none of the above.

He hopes to schedule more events like Music on the Mountain , Oktoberfest , and the brand-new "Burgers, Brews and Bands," which debuted this month with a Dec. 11 concert featuring Wayne McArthur and Mick Klein.

If you go

What: New Year's Eve Fireworks
Where: Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, 29409 170th St., Detroit Lakes
When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More info: The main lodge, ski lifts and tubing hill at Detroit Mountain will be open throughout the day, until 9 p.m., with food and drink specials, music and lots of family-friendly fun. For more information about the New Year's Eve festivities at Detroit Mountain, visit the event's Facebook page , check out the DMRA website at detroitmountain.com , or call 218-844-SNOW.

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
