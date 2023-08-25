6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flaggers, lane closures on Highway 34 at County Road 26/47 intersection next week

Crews will begin installing turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47 as part of the current resurfacing project on Highway 34. The work is expected to about a week.

Road Construction.jpg
Crews will begin installing turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47 as part of the resurfacing project on Highway 34.
File photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:35 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Starting next week, as early as Monday, Aug. 28, weather permitting, motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin installing turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47 as part of the current resurfacing project on Highway 34. The work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.

A reminder that Highway 34 thru-traffic remains detoured to County Road 47, Highway 87 and County Road 29.

All schedules and work plans are subject to change at any time based on weather, contractor schedules or other unforeseen circumstances or issues. For more information about the Highway 34 resurfacing project and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy34 .

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
otter tail lake crash.png
Local
Battle Lake woman injured in crash near Ottertail village
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Willow Place (edited).jpg
Local
$147,000 state grant will boost emergency mental health facility in Detroit Lakes
5h ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for clubbing car at DL Country Club
6h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Isle man dies in workplace accident in Mille Lacs County
1h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jessie Olsen.JPG
Prep
Boys soccer: Lakers fall to Little Falls as new head coach steps in
3h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Da Vinci exhibit promo.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Da Vinci exhibit to open Sept. 17 at Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes
6h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Oney1.JPG
Local
Maple Hills Orchard becomes Minnesota Agriculture Water Quality Certified
7h ago
 · 
By  News Staff