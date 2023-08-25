Flaggers, lane closures on Highway 34 at County Road 26/47 intersection next week

DETROIT LAKES — Starting next week, as early as Monday, Aug. 28, weather permitting, motorists will encounter lane closures with flaggers at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin installing turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 26/47 as part of the current resurfacing project on Highway 34. The work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.

A reminder that Highway 34 thru-traffic remains detoured to County Road 47, Highway 87 and County Road 29.

All schedules and work plans are subject to change at any time based on weather, contractor schedules or other unforeseen circumstances or issues. For more information about the Highway 34 resurfacing project and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy34 .

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .