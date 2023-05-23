Flight Plan: Festival of Birds keynote speaker shares work Audubon Society is doing to combat 'bird crisis'

DETROIT LAKES — Bird species are disappearing from North America at an alarming rate. So what can we do about it?

"Since 1970, we've lost nearly 3 billion (i.e., over 2.9 billion) birds," said Marshall Johnson, chief conservation officer for the Audubon Society, during his keynote presentation at the Detroit Lakes Festival of Birds on Saturday, May 20. "That's one-third of the birds in North America ... we're losing so many common birds over the last 40 or 50 years. That's what's really alarming."

Johnson's presentation on "Flight Plan 2050: The Global Effort to Preserve Birds of the Americas” was the final event of the three-day festival, which also included field trips to Hamden Slough and Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, Maplewood State Park and Agassiz Dunes Science and Nature Area, as well as presentations from birding enthusiasts Carrol Henderson and Steve Maanum .

Though Johnson's presentation included some concerning statistics like the one mentioned above, his main focus was on the Audubon Society's bird conservation efforts, as outlined in his "Flight Plan."

During Johnson's 65-minute presentation, which included several questions from the attentive audience, he also paid homage to the people whose work in bird conservation paved the way for his own involvement with the Audubon Society — including Henderson, who until his retirement in 2018, spent 44 years at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, most of it as director of the department’s Nongame Wildlife Program, which he helped to establish in 1977.

Henderson's efforts helped engineer one of this state's biggest bird conservation success stories, the reestablishment of the trumpeter swan in northwest Minnesota.

"They say you stand on the shoulders of giants, and as someone who, I hope, is still up and coming in the conservation community, I had a chance, briefly, tonight, to meet one of those giants — Carrol Henderson," Johnson said with a smile, as the audience applauded enthusiastically. "To say awestruck, that would be a great way to describe my feelings just a few moments ago. Trumpeter swans are one of my favorite birds."

Marshall Johnson, chief conservation officer for the Audubon Society, converses with retired DNR nongame wildlife program supervisor Carrol Henderson, whom he referred to as one of the "giants" of bird conservation, prior to Johnson's presentation at the Detroit Lakes Festival of Birds on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He then went on to talk about the Audubon Society's push to involve more people in its bird conservation efforts. "There are a lot of things that we have going for us in this fight ... including that there are 47 million people just like you, that love birds. Did you know that? The Department of the Interior tracks this.

"Birding is the second fastest growing hobby in America, behind gardening," Johnson said. "47 million birders. If you think of that in other terms, there are not 47 million registered Republicans — there are not 47 million registered Democrats."

But it's not just here in the U.S. that bird conservation efforts need to be concentrated, he added. Because of the flight patterns and nesting habits of migratory birds, "we truly need to be international."

"The Audubon Society, taken as a whole, is the largest bird conservation organization and network in the world," he continued, with 450 community chapters around the world, along with 33 conservation action centers, 17 state and regional offices, and offices in 10 other countries.