Foltz Trucking is jacked up over its new safety award

DETROIT LAKES — Foltz Trucking of Detroit Lakes has been honored with a safety award after its drivers traveled about 3.5 million miles in Minnesota last year without causing an accident.

It earned the 2023 Fleet Safety Award for a truckload carrier from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

And earned is the keyword. “It’s not easy to get that — especially when you’re running 125 to 200 trucks on the road — going 2 million to 5 million miles without an accident in Minnesota,” said Corey Metelak, safety director for Foltz Trucking.

Foltz accomplished the safety award even while a growing number of semis are getting involved in fatal crashes across the nation.

In 2021, the last year for which data is available, 5,700 large trucks were involved in a fatal crash — an 18% increase from 2020 and a 49% increase in the last 10 years, according to the National Safety Council.

In Minnesota, there were 4,120 semi-truck crashes in 2021, with 72 fatalities and 1,248 people injured, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

Two-thirds of those fatal accidents in Minnesota were in rural areas, usually on a state or county highway. Somewhat surprisingly, most semi-truck crashes in Minnesota occur on dry roads, usually in clear weather.

So it was quite an honor for Foltz to win the safety award, and it didn’t just fall into the company’s hands — Foltz Trucking Vice President Ken Foltz said the company has long focused on safety.

And that starts with its fleet of Volvo trucks, which are designed with safety in mind. Volvo was one of the first manufacturers to make airbags standard in its trucks, Foltz said, and the transmission is designed to instantly drop on hard impact, allowing its heavy engine to also drop so it goes under an oncoming passenger car or light truck instead of crushing the driver.

Those trucks come with automatic transmission these days, for easier driving, and the company generally has a 70 mph speed regulator on its truck engines to keep speeds down.

Foltz equips its trucks with the PeopleNet Video Intelligence system, which includes a forward-facing camera in front and rear-facing cameras on the two side mirrors. Those cameras are used a lot, Metelak said, and since they record everything, they are very useful for showing insurance companies and other trucking companies who was really at fault in an accident. “I’m forever using those cameras,” Metelak said.

PeopleNet also helps drivers with their electronic driving log records, and is actually a fully integrated platform with video and safety analytics.

Foltz also uses the Volvo Active Driver Assist sensor system on its trucks, which includes a forward collision warning system that makes it easier for truck drivers to keep a safe distance back from the vehicle ahead and avoid dangerous situations.

And it has a lane departure warning system that alerts drivers if they are drifting out of their lane of traffic.

With the sensors and the cameras, management has a pretty good feel for how drivers are handling their rigs — good, bad or a little of both — and Metelak gives them feedback either way.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been putting all the safety technology we can on these trucks,” Foltz said.

All drivers also participate monthly in Luma eNugget video and game-type safety training, designed to help trucking firms improve safety, communication, and compliance.

“If someone gets a speeding ticket, we’ll assign that video to them to complete right away,” said Metelak. “Or if they’re following too closely,” added Foltz. “Some people are tailgaters — they don’t even realize how dangerous it is.”

The company also makes real-life videos available to drivers, such as one called "How a Short Text Can Kill" which uses real video to show a truck driver in the Twin Cities looking up from an eight-second text to see a car stopped at a red light right in front of him. The resulting rear-end crash kills the motorist and puts the truck driver behind bars.

Drivers are always in demand, but Foltz Trucking stays careful about who it hires.

“We really scrub through our applicants — we’re very picky about who we put in our trucks,” Foltz said. Job-hoppers who have worked at two or three trucking firms in the past year need not apply. An applicant must be at least 23 years old, with a clean driving record and a minimum of two years of experience on the road. “Then we put them through the scorecard system and pursue it further,” Foltz said.

Once hired, a Foltz employee can enjoy a nice break room, showers and a fitness room at Foltz headquarters, and other perks geared toward exercise, a healthy diet and good mental and physical health.

On Sept. 30, the Foltz Forum will be held at the Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn for the roughly 175 or so employees of Foltz Trucking and its associated company, F&M Transport, Inc., West Fargo, which is also owned by Foltz.

The average age of its drivers is 55, and the health and wellness event will offer a motivational speaker and different stations to address any health concerns such as weight loss, smoking, flu shots, bloodwork, healthy food and exercise options for the road, and more.

Past speakers have included a chiropractor, a dentist and a physical therapist, Foltz said.

“We care about our drivers and we’re trying to get them to have a healthier lifestyle,” Foltz said.