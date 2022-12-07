DETROIT LAKES — Handing out teddy bears in Detroit Lakes on Christmas Day has become a much-loved tradition for Jimmy Buffet fans.

“For us, it is about the true meaning of the season,” said Jim Brogren.

Brogren, who is the president of the Lakes Area Parrot Heads, explained the group of Buffet enthusiasts tackled a project in 2003 known as “Operation Crayon.” Soldiers serving overseas were sent a gift box that included toiletries, crayons, toys and a teddy bear for Christmas. The teddy bear was a big hit, and the Parrot Heads took notice.

The following year the group changed the mission to “Operation Teddy Bear” and shifted the focus to local heroes — senior citizens — who built the country that the armed forces protect. On Christmas Day, the crew of 15 to 20 (on average) visit Essentia Hospital, and several other senior living centers to hand out teddy bears.

“We meet (every year) on Christmas morning at Essentia,” Brogren said, adding Santa and the Misses have also become regular visitors that day. Together, the crew visits senior citizens and presents them with a teddy bear. “It’s my favorite part of the holidays.”

Some senior citizens on the receiving end of the Parrot Heads Christmas cheer may agree with Brogren, as it may be their favorite part of the holidays as well. Charlie Newland, the sales and marketing director at Ecuman, said the residents “always look forward to” a visit from the Lakes Area Parrot Heads.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have been known to join the Parrot Heads during the Christmas visit to senior citizens, and occasionally a few puppies join the fun. Contributed / Jim Brogren

“It is greatly appreciated,” Newland said. “I remember one year they weren’t able to come inside because of COVID; that was 2020. They still delivered the teddy bears and then went around the outside of the building so they could wave at residents, and the residents waved back.”

Brogren reported “hundreds” of teddy bears are given out every year, on average.

“One year we gave out 500,” he recalled. “But how many we can give out depends on the funds we have.”

Community support and donations help pay for the teddy bears. Anyone interested in donating to “Operation Teddy Bear” can do so online at the Lakes Area Parrot Heads website or with a cash or check donation to the Lakes Area Parrot Heads at Bell Bank, 920 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, 56501.

The Lakes Area Parrot Heads began 19 years ago. Brogren, the founding member, said the crew has grown to about 60 people. Like Brogren, many Parrot Heads grew up listening to Jimmy Buffet. The singer was born on Christmas Day in 1946 and during his long musical career amassed hit after hit, such as “Changes in Latitudes,” “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

The group of Buffet enthusiasts became known as Parrot Heads after a member of the band reportedly noticed several audience members wearing tropical attire and inflatable parrots on their heads. From that moment on, fans became known as Parrot Heads, according to one legend on the internet.

In addition to listening to catchy tunes, Brogren said the Lakes Area Parrot Heads club works to polish the community they love. Whether they are cleaning ditches for the Adopt-a-Highway program or holding events like McCaws for Paws to raise money for pet adoption centers, the group lives by their motto, “Party with a purpose.”

“Some join (the Lakes Area Parrot Heads) because of the music or opportunity to give, and others join for comradery,” Brogren said. “We have all age groups, 21 to 80.”

The Lakes Area Parrot Heads club meets the second Saturday of each month at Zorbaz at 6 p.m. in the winter and 7 p.m. in the summer.