Forest Hills Resort cuts the ribbon on new golf simulators

DETROIT LAKES — Forest Hills Resort has three new golf simulators ready to be played by golfers looking for a bit of fun, or to keep their swing sharp during the winter months. The resort cut the ribbon on Thursday, June 22.

The simulators are called “19th Hole Virtual Sports.” The resort's indoor pool was converted to house the simulators, now golfers can hit the links any time of the year.

Since Forest Hills first opened the simulators in early March, a number of people have come in to check them out.

“(We) just gave a light dose of it to everybody,” general manager Jodi Kanera said. “We were packed every night.”

Each of the simulators has over 200 golf courses from around the world. The simulators also feature a variety of different practice modes and games. Food and beverages are also available.

Forest Hills converted its indoor pool to house three new golf simulators. Golfers can practice their swing year-around or play other sports at the multisport hub. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One of the simulators is a multisport simulator that features sports like hockey, baseball, soccer and bowling.

The resort offers group sessions for family or corporate events, birthday parties and more, which can be booked ahead of time. And if you’re not on the simulated green, that’s OK, staff say there’s plenty of room for people to hang out.

“I had at least 40 to 60 people in here. It wasn’t like people were standing over each other,” golf operations manager Greyson Thomas said. “That’s kind of what we really created — is just that nice comfortable laid-back atmosphere.”

During the cold and snowy spring, the simulators were used by the Detroit Lakes High School golf teams to practice.

In the winter, Forest Hills will also hold tournaments and golf leagues.

Forest Hills Resort offers two golf simulators and one multisports simulator including golf, baseball, hockey, soccer and more. Each simulator is $40 per hour. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Besides the golf simulators, Forest Hills became the first golf course in Minnesota to implement black coal slag sand traps. Black coal slag is a recycled material that is produced from coal-plant chimneys. It’s a material that does not stick to skin or clothes and doesn’t blow out of sand traps on windy days.

Forest Hills is located at 22931 185th St., Detroit Lakes. Each simulator costs $40 per hour. To book a tee time, call Forest Hills at 218-439-9700.