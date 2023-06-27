Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Forest Hills Resort cuts the ribbon on new golf simulators

Each of the simulators has over 200 golf courses from around the world. The simulators also feature a variety of different practice modes and games for golfers to practice their swing year-round.

DETROIT LAKES-Fair Hills Golf Simulatos-3.jpg
Members of the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce hand over the ribbon to Forest Hills Resort owner Bob Spizzo and general manager Jodi Kanera.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Today at 6:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Forest Hills Resort has three new golf simulators ready to be played by golfers looking for a bit of fun, or to keep their swing sharp during the winter months. The resort cut the ribbon on Thursday, June 22.

The simulators are called “19th Hole Virtual Sports.” The resort's indoor pool was converted to house the simulators, now golfers can hit the links any time of the year.

Since Forest Hills first opened the simulators in early March, a number of people have come in to check them out.

“(We) just gave a light dose of it to everybody,” general manager Jodi Kanera said. “We were packed every night.”

Each of the simulators has over 200 golf courses from around the world. The simulators also feature a variety of different practice modes and games. Food and beverages are also available.

ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT LAKES-Fair Hills Golf Simulatos-2.jpg
Forest Hills converted its indoor pool to house three new golf simulators. Golfers can practice their swing year-around or play other sports at the multisport hub.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

One of the simulators is a multisport simulator that features sports like hockey, baseball, soccer and bowling.

The resort offers group sessions for family or corporate events, birthday parties and more, which can be booked ahead of time. And if you’re not on the simulated green, that’s OK, staff say there’s plenty of room for people to hang out.

“I had at least 40 to 60 people in here. It wasn’t like people were standing over each other,” golf operations manager Greyson Thomas said. “That’s kind of what we really created — is just that nice comfortable laid-back atmosphere.”

During the cold and snowy spring, the simulators were used by the Detroit Lakes High School golf teams to practice.

In the winter, Forest Hills will also hold tournaments and golf leagues.

DETROIT LAKES-Fair Hills Golf Simulatos-1.jpg
Forest Hills Resort offers two golf simulators and one multisports simulator including golf, baseball, hockey, soccer and more. Each simulator is $40 per hour.
Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Besides the golf simulators, Forest Hills became the first golf course in Minnesota to implement black coal slag sand traps. Black coal slag is a recycled material that is produced from coal-plant chimneys. It’s a material that does not stick to skin or clothes and doesn’t blow out of sand traps on windy days.

Forest Hills is located at 22931 185th St., Detroit Lakes. Each simulator costs $40 per hour. To book a tee time, call Forest Hills at 218-439-9700.

Paige Gifford
By Paige Gifford
Paige Gifford is a reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune. She graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism. She enjoys photography and videography as well as writing stories. Paige grew up in Glyndon, Minnesota, and spent a lot of her time in Fargo, North Dakota. Now she enjoys walking along the beach of Detroit Lake, paddleboarding and exploring downtown. You can reach Paige at pgifford@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
listening.jpg
Local
Lakers may be singing a different tune as school song change is considered
June 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
JK.jpg
Local
J&K Marine adds event to Northwest Water Carnival
June 26, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Flowerpot Poetry Walk.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Flowerpot Poetry Walk' returns to downtown Detroit Lakes
June 26, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Shots fired in Ponsford, Life Link called
June 26, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Girls 4x100M State Champions.Record breakers.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Lisa Conzemious awarded Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year
June 26, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Thielen Foundation-09.jpg
Prep
Adam Thielen returns to Detroit Lakes to hold youth camp
June 26, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Untitled design.jpg
Local
Man gets 26 months in prison, must pay $16,000 restitution for Ogema convenience store burglary
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff