Former Frazee firefighter to speak at May 17 mental health event in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — May is Mental Health Month, and in recognition of the need for better education about mental illness and its treatment, Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church is planning to host a community event that will take place Wednesday, May 17.

Scott Geiselhart, a retired volunteer firefighter from Frazee, will present “Post-Traumatic Success: Seeing in Color Again,” starting at 6 p.m. It will be preceded by a light meal at 5 p.m. Both the meal and presentation are free and open to the public.

Geiselhart, who is a native of Detroit Lakes — and a former member of the First Lutheran congregation — was one of the first firefighters in the country to talk about his experiences with PTSD, addiction and attempted suicide. In 2019, he participated in a mental health awareness series that the Tribune published in conjunction with Leighton Broadcasting and Becker County Energize, called "Inside Out."

"I moved to Frazee in 1994, and joined the fire department in 1995," he said in a more recent telephone interview, on Wednesday, May 3. "I moved up the ranks, to a captain, then assistant chief, and I was next in line for chief. I passed it up."

Geiselhart said that he felt he couldn’t accept the position "because of what I was going through at the time."

Detroit Lakes native Scott Geiselhart was a volunteer with the Frazee Fire Department for 24 years, after moving to the community in 1994 and joining the department in 1995. Contributed / First Lutheran Church

At that point in his life, Geiselhart was in the throes of methamphetamine addiction and, though he didn't know it then, was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as well.

"I started stepping away from the fire department because I knew something was wrong with me," he said. "I just didn’t know what it was.

"I started to have nightmares, flashbacks, anger issues, I drank a lot and then I ended up getting into meth and using meth to keep me awake from my nightmares," he recalled. "Sleep was my enemy. I was having a lot of suicidal thoughts and I just didn’t want to be alive anymore."

Geiselhart started taking out his anger on his family and loved ones.

"I have two sons," he said. "They took a lot of verbal abuse from me."

That verbal abuse extended to his then-girlfriend as well, he admitted. "I kind of became a monster and I didn’t understand why."

After about 15 years of suppressing his increasingly negative thoughts and emotions, all of that misplaced anger, fear and exhaustion from lack of sleep came to a head one night in July of 2014.

"I tried to end my life," Geiselhart said. "That day it all came to a head and I decided I had to eliminate myself so I wasn’t hurting the people around me anymore. I felt like the people around me would be better off if I wasn’t here.

"I was yelling at the people I loved the most — my ex-girlfriend, my kids — and I couldn't stop. I was out of control and I was a meth addict. I thought I'd never be clean again in my life."

So he picked up his gun, put it to his head, and pulled the trigger. The gun clicked, but didn't fire.

"I failed," he said simply. "I survived."

And in that instant, as he heard the click from his gun, something in his mind clicked, too. He started to realize that he didn't want to die.

Filled with renewed determination to discover what was wrong with him, Geiselhart began Googling his symptoms — and discovered that they fit with something called PTSD.

"It was a macho thing, not admitting I had something wrong with me," he said. "I thought I was in charge of things, but I obviously wasn't. I didn't know anything about mental health. I thought I was crazy."

After that night, he stopped isolating himself and reached out for help.

"I wish I had reached out before the suicide attempt and talked to somebody," he admitted — but it ultimately served as the impetus for doing so.

"I was very fortunate," he said quietly. "Once I found out I had PTSD, it gave me hope. I started making phone calls."

One of those phone calls connected him to "a firefighter in a large city on the East Coast," Geiselhart said. "He took the time to listen, and really understood what I was going through."

A few more phone calls connected him with a therapist who agreed to see him the following morning — an appointment that began the process of turning his life around.

"We started something called Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, or EMDR," he said. "The results were amazing."

After six EMDR sessions over the course of the next month, Geiselhart was a changed man.

I couldn't stop smiling. I released all the demons, walked away from meth and I could finally start sleeping again. Scott Geiselhart, on life after receiving EDMR therapy to deal with the effects of PTSD

"Things kept getting better and better," he added. "I have bad days, but it's incredible — I love life now."

He also began talking about what he went through, with fellow firefighters, law enforcement, first responders and other emergency services personnel, hoping he could help others find their way back to "seeing in color again," as he puts it.

"My world was really dark and gray and shadowy," he explained. "It was like I had blinders on, going through life. I was numb; I was cold; I didn’t love anybody. I was surrounded by death and that was all I focused on — the people we lost. Including my dad. I didn't want to let anyone into my world who would hurt me by dying, so I pushed everybody away."

But once he got all those negative thoughts out of his head — he likens it to getting rid of an infection — Geiselhart began seeing all the colors in his surroundings again. "They were like neon signs to me," he said.

Helping others find their way out of the darkness is pretty much a full-time occupation to him now, Geiselhart admitted. He has traveled all over the country, giving presentations similar to the one set to take place in Detroit Lakes next week.

"It's basically sharing what I went through and making it so others can reach out," he said, adding that he also wants to be a part of "breaking the stigma around mental health."

"PTSD is not a life or death sentence," he continued. "There are options. You can live a better life than you did before."

So why First Lutheran? Because he still thinks of it as his home church, Geiselhart admitted.

"I went to Sunday school there; I was confirmed there," he said. "I had my graduation there, several of my brothers and sisters (he has six siblings in all) were married there. My parents' funerals were there."

In fact, it was at his mother's funeral that Geiselhart first began talking with First Lutheran's pastor about the possibility of doing a presentation for the congregation. That conversation led to plans being made for the May 17 event, which is open to the general public as well.

If you go

What: "Post-Traumatic Success — Seeing in Color Again"

Where: First Lutheran Church, 912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes

When: Wednesday, May 17. with meal at 5 p.m. and presentation at 6 p.m.

Who: Presented by retired Frazee volunteer firefighter Scott Geiselhart; there will also be some information booths featuring various mental health care providers from around the lakes area.

How: Event is free and open to the public. For more information about Geiselhart and his work with helping others to overcome depression, addiction and PTSD, visit seeingincoloragain.com .