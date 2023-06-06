Former Frazee VFW manager accused of stealing $68K and draining scholarship fund

DETROIT LAKES — The former manager of the Frazee VFW Post 7702 is accused of stealing $68,000 from the bar over a 12-month span, and of draining $6,250 from the club’s scholarship account.

Anne Tonette Omundson, 42, of Frazee, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft, two counts of felony theft by swindle, a felony count of wrongful receipt of unemployment benefits, and gross misdemeanor gaming fraud.

She failed to make her first court appearance June 1 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to court records, Omundson was the manager at the Frazee VFW from 2019 to February of 2022.

She was responsible for closing cash registers and for making sure all deposits were made each night at the end of shift. From March 2021 through February 2022, cash deposits were not made for many days and sometimes weeks.

Video surveillance showed that Omundson was the only person to handle the money at the VFW. Only she was responsible for matching the cash deposits with the cash earned from the register sales. Any discrepancies would have been shown in the registers, and she never reported any discrepancies.

A worker noticed the till was short money on more than one occasion, but when the worker brought it up to Omundson, she told the worker that she would take it out of her own pocket.

The money started going missing from the VFW in March of 2021, which was close to when Omundson stopped receiving unemployment cash benefits on March 7, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

The amounts missing ranged from a low of $231 in March 2021 to a high of about $8,723 in October 2021. There was $7,766 missing in July of 2021, $6,819 in September of 2021, and $7,644 missing in January of 2022.

The VFW has gaming in the form of e-tabs — the electronic form of manual pull tabs. E-tab gaming was allowed from opening to closing at 1 a.m., and the e-tabs were not supposed to be used after closing time.

There were four e-tablets at the Frazee VFW, and one of them would go missing for weeks at a time, according to the criminal complaint. Omundson told a worker that one e-tablet was not working and was in the office, but the worker would find the missing e-tablet tucked behind some beer stock and not in the office. The worker also noticed Omundson playing the e-tabs after hours.

Omundson is accused of spending more than $20,000 playing the e-tabs after hours from May 2021 through March 2022.

Her net pay from the VFW from March 16, 2021, through March 15, 2022, was about $25,000 or about $2,000 monthly.

Theft from scholarship fund

The VFW had a separate scholarship fund bank account, which contained $6,322 in July 2021.

On Sept. 16, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 of 2021, a total of $6,250 was electronically withdrawn from the scholarship bank account and deposited into the VFW’s bank account, which was used by Omundson to run the bar business. She had authority to use the online banking app, but not to withdraw money from the scholarship fund, according to the criminal complaint.

Unemployment fraud

A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent reported that from Jan. 3, 2021, through March 7, 2021, Omundson received a total of $6,850 in unemployment benefits — even though VFW payroll records show that she worked 70 hours a pay period and received about $5,220 during that time period. She failed to report that income as required when she filled out monthly questionnaires for unemployment benefits.

Gambling fraud

Pull-tab records show Omundson used another person’s name (identified only by the initials J.C.) to cash in pull-tab winnings three times. Once on Jan. 29, and twice on Feb. 13, 2022. The total amount Omundson received using J.C.’s name is $800, according to the criminal complaint.

Leaving the complaint aside, the missing revenue appears to have had an impact on the Frazee VFW, which announced it was temporarily closing in a March 2, 2022, Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart but optimistic visions towards the future that we announce our decision to temporarily close down until further notice," the post stated on Facebook. "It has become necessary for us to take a step back to repair and reevaluate our current business model so as to put us on a more successful path going forward."

The Frazee VFW has since reopened and is operating as usual.