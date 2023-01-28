STAY INFORMED & INSIRED. SUBSCRIBE NOW SAVE 50%
Former teacher asks board to re-open dialogue on e-learning to replace snow days

Also, "radical" change to school calendar to be discussed in the future.

Lakin.jpg
Paul Lakin, a former Detroit Lakes High School teacher, speaks at the school board meeting regarding online learning while School Board member Mary Rotter listens.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
January 28, 2023 07:12 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Paul Lakin asked the Detroit Lakes School Board to once again open dialogue regarding internet based learning in place of snow days. During the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the former Detroit Lakes High School science teacher disagreed with the assessment the former school board made — that internet based learning was a flop.

Lakin was referring to the school board’s Nov. 28, 2022 meeting, when a vote was taken to see if online learning would happen when inclement weather events would otherwise require the school day to be rescheduled. Three board members opposed having internet based learning, the vote failed.

Lakin recalled an article where a former board member was quoted as saying, internet based learning was a “disaster” and “failed miserably” when put into practice during the uncertainties associated with the COVID pandemic.

“It was our finest hour in the face of a disaster,” Lakin said, noting 1.11 million have died from the COVID virus.

He recalled when schools switched to internet based learning the teachers were given a week to prepare. As schools opened up for classes to resume, teachers were then asked to teach both in person and online, at the same time.

Lakin emphasized that all professions that require relationship building and personal connections suffered during the times social distancing was mandated, not just schools. He added that the Detroit Lakes teachers "did the best they could" with the given circumstances, at that time. He acknowledged some online lessons failed and then pointed out that happens in the classroom as well. He added the school district created an option for students to attend high school online, and many college credit classes are offered online.

“So, there is success for some,” he said.

Lakin noted that when school district representatives surveyed parents and staff, the majority wanted to make days that would typically be storm-related school cancellations into online learning days.

The board thanked Lakin for sharing his opinion.

Later, during the school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Jenson asked the board if he should continue developing a school calendar for consideration that would present a “radical change.”

The change may include having classes extend past Memorial Day, offer shorter school days and a week-long spring break. It should be emphasized that changes to the school calendar would be discussed before (or if) the board would bring it to a vote. In fact, several board members noted public input session should be held if any changes were to be considered.

