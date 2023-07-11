Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Four arrested for discharging BB and pellet guns at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes

Three 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old face charge of 'Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting toward unoccupied motor vehicle or building.'

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 3:19 PM

DETROIT LAKES —A call came in to dispatch at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, July 10 that shots had been fired at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes. The shots were from BB guns and pellet guns. Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd stated that as far as he is aware there were no injuries.

BCIN202300785.jpg
Richard Dwinell
Becker County Jail
BCIN202300783.jpg
Christian Anderson
Becker County Jail
BCIN202300784.jpg
Benjamin Petite
Becker County Jail
BCIN202300786.jpg
Brandon Petite
Becker County Jail

After the call for service went out, officers located the vehicle in question and a traffic stop was conducted at 8:25 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, four young men were taken into custody. Christian James Anderson, 18, Devin Richard Dwinell, 18, Benjamin Dean Petite, 19, and Brandon Jaycee Petite, 18, are in the Becker County Jail with the listed offense of : “Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting toward unoccupied motor vehicle or building.”

Minnesota Statute states, “Whoever carries a BB gun, rifle, or shotgun on or about the person in a public place is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.”

If the weapon is considered dangerous, the act of discharging a firearm at or toward another person, vehicle or building can be charged with a felony. Todd said as the reports are reviewed and the investigation is complete, more information may become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Detroit Lakes openMuseum-08.jpg
Local
Becker County Museum is finally, fully open
8h ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Summer in Detroit Lakes includes orange road construction barrels and Road Closed signs at the Highway 10 and Highway 59 intersection. The project will be done in mid-October. Photo by Meagan Pittelko/Tribune
Local
Watch for sealcoat projects on Hwy 59, Hwy 113 and others starting this week
23h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_6636 (2).JPG
Local
Part of West Lake Drive closed Wednesday for Cruise DL Night
23h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
A man is under arrest by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.
Minnesota
Criminal charges possible Wednesday in Fort Ripley hit-and-run death
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man faces first-degree DWI charge after car crash in Detroit Lakes
3d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Tim Eggebraaten.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 8-19
3d ago
 · 
By  News Staff