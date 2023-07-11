Four arrested for discharging BB and pellet guns at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES —A call came in to dispatch at 8:17 p.m. on Monday, July 10 that shots had been fired at Peoples Park in Detroit Lakes. The shots were from BB guns and pellet guns. Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd stated that as far as he is aware there were no injuries.

Richard Dwinell Becker County Jail

Christian Anderson Becker County Jail

Benjamin Petite Becker County Jail

Brandon Petite Becker County Jail

After the call for service went out, officers located the vehicle in question and a traffic stop was conducted at 8:25 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, four young men were taken into custody. Christian James Anderson, 18, Devin Richard Dwinell, 18, Benjamin Dean Petite, 19, and Brandon Jaycee Petite, 18, are in the Becker County Jail with the listed offense of : “Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting toward unoccupied motor vehicle or building.”

Minnesota Statute states, “Whoever carries a BB gun, rifle, or shotgun on or about the person in a public place is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.”

If the weapon is considered dangerous, the act of discharging a firearm at or toward another person, vehicle or building can be charged with a felony. Todd said as the reports are reviewed and the investigation is complete, more information may become available.

