Frazee Elementary 6th grade teacher receives 'HMH Lighthouse Award'

FRAZEE — Charles Wake believes in fate.

The 52-year-old Iowa native believes it was fate that guided him to be a teacher, just as it was fate that guided him to be in the classroom next door when a Frazee-Vergas High School student went into cardiac arrest several years ago. Wake knew how to administer CPR, and proceeded to do so when he realized the student wasn't breathing.

He recalls that he was so intent on keeping the kid's heart beating he didn't even notice when the ambulance arrived — until the EMT came up and put her hand on his shoulder, asking him to let her take over. The student survived — in large part due to his initial efforts — and went on to get married and have children who now attend the same schools where Wake has been a teacher for the past 18 years.

"He's alive and well," said Wake.

A native of Sidney, Iowa — "I'm an immigrant from Iowa," he joked — Wake moved to Minnesota when his wife got a job teaching at Frazee in 2002, and they've lived in the community ever since, raising their five children to be educated in the same school system where they both teach (though he initially taught at Mahnomen for three years before he came to teach in the Frazee-Vergas district).

His wife, Julie, teaches science at the high school, located just about a block away from the elementary building. Wake, who holds a master's degree in education, with an emphasis on physics, says he and his wife "are working on our doctorates together."

Julie, left, and Charles Wake moved to Frazee in 2002 when Julie got a job with the Frazee-Vergas school district as a science teacher at the high school. Charles worked in the Mahnomen school district for three years before taking a job with the Frazee-Vergas district, where he has been ever since, teaching at both the high school and the elementary school.

Though he had initially taught physics at the high school — he's licensed to teach science, and specifically physics, for grades 5-9, as well as social studies — Wake moved over to the elementary building about five years ago.

"They don't offer physics here anymore," Wake said, but because he was licensed to teach at both the high school and elementary level, he was able to transition into teaching third grade. He taught third grade for two years, before being moved into a sixth grade teaching slot three years ago.

It was during his last year of teaching third grade that tragedy struck. "I lost one," Wake said, picking up a miniature basketball from another area of his desk and placing it atop a coffee mug to make it more visible. The basketball was emblazoned with the picture of a young boy, and below it, a short phrase, "In Memory of Ridge Joseph Scolley."

This miniature basketball sits on Charles Wake's desk at Frazee Elementary School, as a reminder of Ridge Scolley, the third grade student in his class who died three years ago. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Wake believes it was fated that the same students who were in his third grade class at the time Scolley died are his students this year also. Their shared grief and its aftermath have created a unique bond, he says — a bond that, in some ways, extends to the students' parents.

It was a group of those parents who quietly nominated Wake for the inaugural "HMH Lighthouse Awards," which were presented as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12).

More than 300 applications for the award were submitted, but only 10 teachers were chosen — including Wake, who said he was proud to be Minnesota's lone recipient of the award, representing a small, outstate school district that most people probably aren't aware exists.

"There are 4,070,908 K-12 teachers in this nation," he said. "I'm honored, and humbled that this organization can recognize a small-town teacher ... this school is just as important as any school in this nation. All these kids have wants and needs and joys and struggles, but they grind every day to be better people, better students."

Wake says that his current group of sixth graders is "my best class. I love these kids. I love them all."

He said that he intends to gift them all with sunglasses on their last day of elementary school — in recognition of the fact that, just like the song says, "the future's so bright, they've gotta wear shades."

About the HMH Lighthouse Awards

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12, learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has announced the winners of its inaugural HMH Lighthouse Awards , in partnership with Steve Pemberton , the acclaimed speaker and author of "The Lighthouse Effect," and Carmen Ortiz-McGhee , chief operating officer at the National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), who was featured in Pemberton's book as a "human lighthouse."

Over 500 teachers — all of whom demonstrated extraordinary work both inside and outside of the classroom — were nominated for the awards. This year's winners have shown "a commitment to going above and beyond for their students," stated the press release announcing the awards.

"Committed to the success of students in every part of their lives, these teachers serve as a guiding force to those around them, inspiring them to be lighthouses to others," the press release stated.

"As I read through the nominations, I felt as if I was brought into the classrooms of each teacher, and was in awe of their daily commitments," said Pemberton. "I am thrilled that Carmen (Ortiz-McGhee) and I were able to work with HMH to recognize the impact that these teachers are having on students, schools and communities."

"I was blessed to have caring, compassionate teachers who helped me navigate very challenging times in my youth," said Ortiz-McGhee. "I was deeply moved by each teacher's story, knowing that, because of them, their students will be inspired and empowered to live into their full potential."

Students, families, colleagues and school and district administrators nominated the 10 winners. They were all selected based on their embodiment of the key characteristics of a "teacher lighthouse — someone who is humble, steady, and seeks no recognition for the work they do."

Charles Wake using a small globe as a teaching aid in his sixth grade classroom at Frazee Elementary School. Contributed / HMH Co.

According to his nomination form, Wake was honored because "Teachers are there to support their students with issues they face both inside and outside of the classroom. Three years ago, Charles guided his third-grade class through the tragic loss of one of their classmates. This year, he is teaching sixth grade and supporting those same children, uplifting and encouraging them through the good times and the bad as they continue to grieve the loss of their former classmate."

Besides Wake, the other nine award winners include:



Eric Cavalli, adapted physical education teacher for the Manor, Texas, school district

Blanca Hernandez, bilingual kindergarten teacher at Douglass Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas

Elaine Kotler, seventh and eighth grade science teacher at Henry James Memorial School, Simsbury, Connecticut

Dana Mason, writing teacher for grades seven through 12 at Keough Memorial Academy, Bellingham, Massachusetts

Tammy Notehelfer, middle school teacher at Mountain View Middle School, Bonney Lake, Washington

Nikki Radcliffe, teacher for K-12 gifted students at Racine Unified School District, Racine, Wisconsin

Traci Storti, Spanish teacher for grades nine through 12 at Houlton Middle/High School, Houlton, Maine

Orlando Trevino, teacher for the special education age 18-plus transition program at Mercedes High School in Mercedes, Texas

Avery Wilmurth, English language arts teacher for fourth grade students at Bristow Elementary School, Bowling Green, Kentucky

All winners will receive a visit from Pemberton and Ortiz-McGhee at their school during the 2023-24 school year — and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2023 Model Schools Conference , set for June 25-28 in Orlando, Florida.